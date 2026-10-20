UNCY DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Unicycive Therapeutics told shareholders its oxylanthanum carbonate application was on track without ever inspecting its third-party manufacturer's facility for cGMP compliance. UNCY purchasers who lost $3.01 per share have specific rights under the federal securities laws.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

UNCY closed at $7.70 on June 29, 2026. The next morning, shares fell $3.01, or 39.1%, to close at $4.69 on unusually heavy trading volume. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 2, 2026.

Why the June 30 Announcement Allegedly Mattered to Shareholders

On June 30, 2026, before the market opened, the Company announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter on the resubmitted OLC New Drug Application based on the "same third-party manufacturing deficiencies that were identified in the previous CRL issued in June 2025." The same announcement stated that the FDA had not yet conducted its inspection of that vendor during the resubmission review, and that the resubmission had been made based on the Company's "belief" of continued progress by the vendor. The action alleges that shareholders were never told the Company had not inspected or audited the vendor's facility for compliance with current good manufacturing practices before resubmitting the application.

Rights Available to UNCY Purchasers



Eligibility turns on purchase timing. Investors who acquired UNCY securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026 and suffered losses may be class members.

Any class member may ask the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, a role courts typically award to the investor with the largest documented loss.

Investors who have already sold their shares may still be eligible, because eligibility is based on when shares were purchased.

Class members who take no action before the deadline may still share in any recovery that is ultimately obtained. Investors choose their own counsel and may have their brokerage records reviewed at no cost and with no obligation.

No Upfront Cost to Review a Potential Claim

Having a claim evaluated costs nothing. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give testimony.

"Shareholders who bought UNCY during the Class Period have rights under the federal securities laws whether or not they still hold the stock," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Plaintiffs contend that investors were told the OLC resubmission rested on vendor progress that the Company itself had never verified through an inspection. Investors are entitled to have that allegation tested."

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UNCY Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the UNCY investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UNCY stock or securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the UNCY lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 2, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did UNCY stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 39.1%, a decline of $3.01 per share, after the Company disclosed that the FDA had issued a second Complete Response Letter based on the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies identified in the prior CRL. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do UNCY investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my UNCY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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