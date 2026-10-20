HONA Shareholder Alert: Honeywell Aerospace Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important notice regarding alleged supplier concentration misrepresentations at Honeywell Aerospace Inc. A securities class action contends shareholders were never told that roughly 2% of the Company's suppliers carried a "disproportionate impact" on sales before guidance was slashed.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Roughly 2% of a base of more than 3,000 production suppliers allegedly controlled factory output worth hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, a concentration the lawsuit contends was never disclosed to purchasers. When second quarter results landed on August 5, 2026, HONA shares fell 23.16% in a single session on unusually heavy volume, and full-year adjusted EBIT growth guidance was cut from 7%–10% to flat-to-3%. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 23, 2026.

Supplier Concentration Allegations at the Center of This Aerospace Securities Fraud Claim

Pre-spin disclosure materials described more than $1 billion invested across the supply chain and 14 consecutive quarters of double-digit factory output growth, according to the lawsuit. What the complaint alleges investors did not receive was any indication that a narrow set of critical and constrained suppliers was already failing to ramp, or that this small group was reasonably likely to produce a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability.

Key Supplier Concentration Allegations for Shareholders



Critical and constrained suppliers allegedly represented roughly 2% of the supplier base yet governed a disproportionate share of output volume growth.

Approximately $15 million in past-due parts from a single supplier allegedly gated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue output.

Organic sales growth guidance for 2026 was reduced from 7%–9% to 4%–5%, the complaint alleges, after the constraints surfaced.

Second quarter 2026 net income of $256 million came in well below consensus expectations of roughly $684 million.

Adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year over year, while net income fell 70%. The lawsuit contends management's positive statements about output and demand conversion lacked a reasonable basis.

"This case presents important questions about supply chain concentration disclosure obligations in the aerospace sector. The complaint alleges that the Company's dependency a narrow subset of suppliers was material to output and profitability, and shareholders are entitled to evaluate risks of that magnitude for themselves." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HONA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the HONA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HONA stock or securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the HONA lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 23, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did HONA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $47.17 per share, or about 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026. Shares fell another approximate $3.87 per share, or roughly 2.45%, to $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

Q: What do HONA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HONA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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