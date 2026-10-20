Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 9, 2026 In Ryde Group Ltd Lawsuit - RYDE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries that held Ryde Group Ltd shares during the Class Period are notified of allegations that an undisclosed social media promotion scheme inflated RYDE's low-float NYSE listing in the period leading up to the stock's alleged 75% collapse

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE: RYDE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

RYDE peaked at $22.49 before allegedly crashing to $5.50 per share. Shares have since traded near $0.50, a more than 95% decline from their peak value. Institutions wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by November 9, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds that acquired RYDE Class A ordinary shares in or after the March 2024 offering held a security whose public float was, the pleading asserts, structurally suited to manipulation. The complaint charges that neither the offering documents nor any later filing disclosed the market manipulation risk inherent in that listing architecture, or that coordinated promotion in private chat groups run by impersonators of licensed U.S. financial advisors was allegedly driving the share price rather than the Company's mobility and quick commerce operations.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

For a fiduciary, the loss profile here is unusually concentrated. The alleged price inflation unwound swiftly in September 2024, as averred, leaving no practical opportunity for an orderly exit. Positions acquired during the Class Period at prices the lawsuit contends were artificially inflated now carry a near total impairment.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Funds with documented Class Period losses may be eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff and to supervise counsel, litigation strategy, and settlement posture.

Lead plaintiff service does not increase a fund's individual recovery; it provides direct control over how the case is prosecuted.

ERISA and public pension fiduciaries frequently document their evaluation of securities claims, which are plan assets, whether or not they seek an appointment.

Custodial and transaction records showing acquisition dates, share quantities, and prices paid are the starting point for any loss assessment.

Absent class members need take no action before the deadline to remain eligible to participate in any potential recovery. Matters of this type are generally handled on a contingency basis, with fees and expenses subject to court approval, so reviewing a position involves no upfront cost.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and in a matter built on allegations that a thinly traded listing was coordinated and promoted through impersonated advisors, a fund with substantial documented losses can bring meaningful oversight to the litigation. Fiduciaries reviewing RYDE positions may wish to evaluate whether lead plaintiff service is consistent with their obligations to beneficiaries." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RYDE Lawsuit

Q: When did Ryde Group Ltd allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 6, 2024 to September 11, 2024. The complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to appropriately warn and caution investors as to the emerging warning signs leading up to the stock collapse.

Q: What court was the RYDE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the RYDE lawsuit? A: The complaint names Ryde Group Ltd and individual defendants including senior executives and directors who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures, along with the Company's auditor and IPO underwriter.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do RYDE investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my RYDE shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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