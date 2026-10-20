LBMC Earns Three National Awards For Workplace Culture And Business Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven consecutive Great Place to Work® CertificationsTM, Fortune Best WorkplaceTM recognition and Inside Public Accounting Best of the Best honors underscore the firm's commitment to talent, operational excellence and client service.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top 35 accounting and business consulting firm, has earned three national honors for its workplace culture and business performance: a seventh consecutive Great Place to Work Certification, recognition as a 2026 Fortune Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services, and designation as a 2026 Inside Public Accounting Best of the Best CPA Firm.

The honors come as LBMC has grown to more than 1,000 team members, expanded into new markets and continued investing in talent, technology and leadership development. Together, these achievements underscore the firm's focus on building a strong employee experience and disciplined operations to support the needs of its growing middle-market client base.

In 2026, 90% of LBMC team members said the firm is a great place to work, 33 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place to Work Certification is based on confidential employee feedback.

In response to last year's survey feedback, LBMC overhauled its health benefits, consolidating two carriers, three networks and multiple plan designs into a plan mix that is better aligned with team needs and offers choice without being overwhelming.

“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the experiences and voices of our team members. Listening to them and acting on what they share is how we've earned seven consecutive certifications,” said Anna Maddox, Chief People Officer at LBMC.

Inside Public Accounting's Best of the Best designation recognizes firms demonstrating strong financial and operational performance across more than 35 measures, including governance, professional development, compensation, long-range planning and process improvement.

“Our growth is built on the strength of our people and the trust we establish with our clients,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC.“Earning Great Place to Work Certification for seven consecutive years, alongside national recognition for our business performance, reinforces the importance of investing in our team members, developing future leaders and building a firm positioned to serve clients for the long term. A strong culture and disciplined operations go hand in hand.”

For clients, investments in leadership development, technology and employee experience support the continuity of expertise and relationships that are central to professional services. These priorities help LBMC maintain institutional knowledge and respond to increasingly complex business, financial and technology challenges.

LBMC's 2026 honors reinforce the firm's focus on pairing a strong workplace culture with operational rigor. As client needs and the profession continue to evolve, LBMC will keep turning team feedback into action and investing in its people and capabilities, building a firm clients nationwide can rely on.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 35 firm serving approximately 14,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately owned and private equity-backed middle-market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC's experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC's services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place to Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

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LBMC celebrates earning Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for the seventh year in a row.

CONTACT: Suzanne Reed LBMC 6153092282...