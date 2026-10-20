CCB UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Coastal Financial Corporation Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The securities action alleges Coastal Financial reassured shareholders about CCBX credit quality while a single partner loan portfolio deteriorated. This notice outlines the rights Class Period purchasers hold, whether they sold or still own CCB stock.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. You may be affected if you purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal common stock between October 28, 2024 and July 29, 2026 and lost money on that investment. Submit your information or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

A shareholder who bought at the $70.66 close on July 29, 2026, the final day of the Class Period, held stock worth $39.91 one session later. That drop followed Coastal's report of a surprise $42.1 million second quarter GAAP net loss, a gap of $30.75 per share, or 43.5%. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by December 1, 2026.

Rights Held by CCB Class Period Purchasers

Plaintiffs contend that Class Period buyers paid prices inflated by alleged misstatements. That claim carries specific rights for eligible investors:



Purchase window controls eligibility: The proposed class covers those who purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal common stock from October 28, 2024 through July 29, 2026. Selling after the July 30, 2026 disclosure does not end eligibility.

Lead plaintiff is a choice, not a requirement: Any class member may ask the Court to serve as lead plaintiff. The role generally goes to the movant with the largest financial interest who can adequately represent the class.

Staying passive preserves participation: Investors who do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members who may share in any recovery.

Selection of counsel belongs to the investor: Shareholders may contact any law firm they select, and related cases may later be consolidated.

Remedies sought: The complaint asks for compensatory damages with interest, plus costs, from Coastal and three current and former executives, jointly and severally. It also demands a jury trial. Who is excluded: Defendants, Coastal officers and directors, their immediate families, and Company affiliates fall outside the proposed class.

The Alleged Credit Gap Behind the Investor Claims

In October 2025, as the Company reported continued growth in CCBX program fee income, Coastal stated that it remained“confident in our ability to manage expenses and maintain credit quality, even in a changing economic and interest rate environment.” The action alleges that by then the credit quality of one partner's loan portfolio had already materially deteriorated, exposing Coastal to losses despite that partner's indemnification agreement. At its first-ever earnings call on July 30, 2026, Coastal tied a $68.8 million credit expense to that single relationship, a figure equal to nearly 14% of the partner's entire loan portfolio.

"The complaint alleges that credit risk inside a single CCBX partner relationship was building while Coastal continued to reassure the market. Investors who bought during the Class Period may have rights here, whether they still hold the stock or sold after the July 30 disclosure, and they deserve a clear explanation of those options." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CCB Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the CCB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CCB stock or securities between October 28, 2024 and July 29, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CCB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Coastal Financial Corporation made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements concerned the growth and credit quality of its CCBX business, the adequacy of its risk management and credit monitoring practices, and the credit protections afforded by its CCBX partner indemnification agreements. When a surprise $42.1 million second quarter 2026 GAAP net loss, driven by a $68.8 million credit expense tied to a single CCBX partner relationship, was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the CCB class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do CCB investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my CCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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