Suewallst Reminds Lincoln Educational Services Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 10, 2026 - LINC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Lincoln Educational Services raised its full-year student start guidance on May 11, 2026 while allegedly omitting that enrolled students were not converting into actual class attendance, a gap disclosed on August 10, 2026 as LINC fell 24.93%

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

LINC closed at a Class Period high of $55.68 on July 7, 2026. On August 10, 2026, the shares fell $10.22, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 on unusually heavy trading volume. Investors have until November 10, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

May 11, 2026: The Class Period Opens With Raised Guidance

The securities action alleges that on this date the Company reported first quarter results and raised its 2026 outlook, citing 19.5% student start growth. Management described continuing investment in "people and processes" and improving retention. As claimed in the action, the same disclosures omitted that the admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into students who actually began attending class.

August 10, 2026: The Conversion Gap Reaches the Market

The Company reported that second quarter student starts rose roughly 1% year over year, stating that "fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class" and that it had "observed changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start." Management also pointed to the resumption of federal student loan repayment in May 2026 and resulting borrower defaults. The lawsuit contends this disclosure corrected prior alleged misstatements, and the shares repriced the same morning.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



May 11, 2026: Class Period begins as 2026 guidance is raised and retention gains are highlighted.

May 11, 2026: The quarterly report attributes revenue growth to start growth, without disclosing the alleged conversion weakness.

May 2026: Federal borrowers are required to resume loan repayment, a development management later linked to defaults and softer starts.

July 7, 2026: LINC closes at its Class Period high of $55.68 per share.

August 9, 2026: Class Period ends. August 10, 2026: Second quarter results disclose approximately 1% start growth and a stated shift in student decision-making.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The sequence here, from raised guidance in May to the August statement that fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class, raises questions the complaint asks the court to examine." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the LINC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lincoln Educational Services made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its admissions process and the conversion of enrolled students into actual student starts during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed that second quarter student starts grew only about 1% despite 9% enrollment growth because fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Lincoln Educational Services allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 11, 2026 to August 9, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the LINC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do LINC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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