FLNC Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Fluence Energy, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: The lawsuit alleges Fluence Energy's backlog-backed fiscal 2026 guidance depended on contract manufacturing capacity that was not ready

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, ERISA plans, asset managers, and other institutional investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Over the Class Period, fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance swung from a $50.0 million midpoint to a projected loss of approximately $200.0 million, and revenue guidance of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion was cut to approximately $2.4 billion. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on November 27, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders: Guidance Allegedly Backed by Backlog

Allocation committees often treat backlog-covered guidance as a signal of low execution risk. The Company told the market that its backlog covered most, and later all, of the midpoint of its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook. The securities action alleges that converting that backlog depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of producing the volumes the guidance assumed.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Pension trustees, plan sponsors, and investment advisers owe duties to beneficiaries that may extend to monitoring securities litigation affecting plan assets. As claimed, the alleged problems surfaced across three separate 2026 disclosures. Because of that, FLNC positions built over several quarters may warrant a review of each individual transaction.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Courts generally appoint as lead plaintiff the movant with the largest financial interest who can adequately represent the class. This often favors institutions.

A lead plaintiff oversees the litigation and the selection of class counsel, subject to court approval.

Purchases made before and after the February, August, and September 2026 disclosures may each be relevant to a loss analysis.

ERISA plan fiduciaries may wish to document their review of potential claims as part of ordinary plan asset oversight. Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members and may share in any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where, as alleged here, guidance presented as secured by backlog was cut twice within roughly six weeks. Funds that held Fluence Energy across multiple disclosures may wish to evaluate whether seeking lead plaintiff status would give them meaningful oversight of the case." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: When did Fluence Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 24, 2025 to September 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on February 4, 2026, August 5, 2026, and September 16, 2026 each revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the FLNC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the FLNC lawsuit? A: The complaint names Fluence Energy, Inc. and two individual defendants, its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. As alleged, these senior executives made public statements and had authority over the Company's SEC filings and press releases.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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