Corgee Inc Announces Angel Guardian, A Sci-Fi Side-Scrolling Action Shooter Where Twitch Chat Saves Or Sabotages The Run

Key art of Angel Guardian showing the two main characters, Kita and Eiji

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corgee Inc. has announced Angel Guardian, an upcoming sci-fi side-scrolling action shooter launching on PC via Steam this November 3rd, 2026.Set aboard the Space Station kingdom of Alterra, Angel Guardian follows Kita, a warrior guardian sent to rescue the young prince Eiji as the station is attacked and hostile forces take control.Built around fast combat, smart movement, and constant pressure, Angel Guardian combines tight run-and-gun action with tactical stealth, hacking, and boss encounters. Players will fight through dangerous environments using a sword and eight double-upgradeable rifles, while finding ways to disable defenses, crack codes, and unlock hidden areas.As Kita's mission unfolds, Prince Eiji grows from a protected companion into an active force in combat, unlocking powerful abilities that change how players approach each encounter. Rather than a passive escort mission, Angel Guardian turns the bond between guardian and prince into part of the game's core action loop.The game also features Twitch Chat Integration, allowing viewers to affect the action in real time. During livestreams, audiences can spawn enemies, drop ammo, or trigger Eiji's superpowers, creating unpredictable runs shaped by both the player and their community.Key features:Twitch Chat IntegrationLet viewers spawn enemies, send ammo, or trigger Eiji's abilities during live streams.Fast sci-fi side-scrolling combatMove, shoot, dodge, and strike through hostile enemies in a space station under siege.A growing companion systemProtect Prince Eiji as his powers awaken and become part of the fight.Multiple playstylesUse direct firepower, stealth, hacking, or a mix of all three to survive each area.Upgradeable arsenalCollect eight double-upgradeable rifles alongside a sword for close-range combat.Hacking and explorationDisable defenses, solve access challenges, and uncover hidden paths across Alterra.Boss encounters and high-pressure actionFace powerful enemies that demand quick reactions and smart use of Kita's tools.Angel Guardian is available to wishlist now on Steam and will launch digitally on November 3rd, 2026.About Corgee Inc.Corgee Inc. is an independent game studio with a background in software development, building tools and systems focused on team collaboration, project management, and scalable workflows.For media inquiries, please contact:

Brenda Martinez

Corgee Inc.

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Angel Guardian Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer

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Corgee Inc Announces Angel Guardian, a Sci-Fi Side-Scrolling Action Shooter Where Twitch Chat Saves or Sabotages the Run News Provided By Keymailer October 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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