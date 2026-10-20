Year-End Deductibles Make Now The Time To Review Coverage For Durable Medical Equipment, USI Says

Reviews durable medical equipment coverage, including for the BD® PureWick® urine collection system, before deductibles reset Jan. 1.

With deductibles already met for millions of patients, USI urges families to review coverage for durable medical equipment before deductibles reset Jan. 1.

- Joye Bell, Office Manager at USIFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As 2026 nears its end, Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI) is urging patients and caregivers to review insurance coverage for the durable medical equipment (DME) they rely on every day. By this point in the year, most patients have met their annual deductible, so covered equipment and supplies often cost little to nothing out of pocket. On Jan. 1, deductibles reset to zero and patients begin paying toward them again.For women managing urinary incontinence at home, the BDPureWickurine collection system is a noninvasive, external alternative to traditional indwelling catheters. It draws voided urine away from the body into a collection canister while the patient rests, reducing the risk of the catheter-associated urinary tract infections linked to indwelling catheters and helping patients and caregivers sleep through the night.Insurance deductibles reset each calendar year. Once a patient meets the deductible, the plan pays its share of covered items for the rest of the year. The 2026 Medicare Part B deductible is $283; after it is met, Medicare pays 80% of the approved amount for covered DME. Patients who crossed that threshold through other care this year can often begin covered supply shipments now at minimal or no cost.“We've talked with thousands of patients this year, and I can't tell you how many were told 'no' by their insurance or another supplier and simply gave up,” said Joye Bell, office manager at Urological Supplies, Inc.“Later in the year, once many patients have met their deductible, we can often take another look and tell them, 'Yes, we can help.'”The same coverage math applies across most durable medical equipment. Under Medicare Part B, DME - hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen equipment, blood sugar monitors, and urological and incontinence supplies - is covered at 80% of the approved amount after the deductible when a physician documents medical necessity and the order is placed through an accredited, Medicare-enrolled supplier. Because a met deductible applies to all covered equipment, year-end is a practical time to review coverage for everything a patient uses. Coverage details are available on Medicare's durable medical equipment coverage page.USI specializes in urological and incontinence care, including the BDPureWickurine collection system, clean intermittent catheters and related urological supplies. For those categories, USI handles the eligibility check, physician paperwork and claims directly, so patients don't have to piece everything together themselves.Some patients have been buying the BDPureWickurine collection system out of pocket. Often, it's because they were previously denied coverage, didn't know it was available, or hadn't yet met their deductible. Once a patient's annual out-of-pocket responsibility is met, ordering through an accredited supplier that bills insurance directly can mean little to no cost for covered supplies through Dec. 31, and those who qualify may have a claim filed on their behalf rather than continuing to pay cash. Coverage generally comes down to three things: documented medical necessity, the right paperwork, and a supplier enrolled to file the claim. USI reviews each patient's plan to determine what is possible, including whether switching from cash purchases to insurance-billed supplies makes sense before the deductible resets. Patients can compare cash and covered pricing in USI's breakdown of how much the BDPureWickurine collection system costs at home.“We know it's not always easy for patients to call their provider, explain what paperwork is needed, and make sure everything gets sent over,” Bell said.“That's where our team steps in. We reach out to provider offices directly to request updated prescriptions, office notes, and other documentation so patients don't have to coordinate it all on their own.”USI is an accredited Medicare DME supplier and an Authorized Distributor of the BDPureWickurine collection system, licensed to file claims in more than 40 states. Its team:- Works directly with the patient's physician to complete the required prescription and documentation of medical necessity- Files the insurance claim on the patient's behalf, with no upfront payment and no reimbursement forms to chase- Ships supplies to the patient's door on a recurring monthly schedule so they never run outMore information about USI, Medicare coverage eligibility, and the process of getting the BDPureWickurine collection system covered is available at usicares.The BDPureWickurine collection system is manufactured by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD).If your deductible is met, the time to act is now. USI can verify eligibility, coordinate with your doctor, file your claim, and set up monthly deliveries. Call USI at (239) 985-9327 or contact USI online to get started. Physicians and care facilities can refer patients through USI's provider resources page.About Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI)Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI) is an accredited Medicare durable medical equipment provider and an Authorized Distributor of the BDPureWickurine collection system, serving patients across more than 40 states. For over 15 years, USI has helped patients and caregivers access non-invasive incontinence solutions by handling prescriptions, insurance claims, and recurring supply delivery, backed by in-home education from licensed nurses and after-hours support. USI is accredited by The Compliance Team as an Exemplary Provider.Urological Supplies, Inc. is an Authorized Distributor of the BDPureWickUrine Collection System.BD and PureWick are registered trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates.Disclaimer: Urological Supplies, Inc. is a durable medical equipment supplier, not an insurance agency. Coverage, reimbursement, and out-of-pocket costs depend on the patient's insurance plan, state, and documented medical necessity. Deductible amounts and coverage rules are current as of publication and are subject to change. Patients should confirm eligibility with their provider before ordering.

Larry Vetter

Urological Supplies, Inc.

+1 (239) 985-9327

...

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Year-End Deductibles Make Now the Time to Review Coverage for Durable Medical Equipment, USI Says News Provided By Urological Supplies, Inc. October 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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