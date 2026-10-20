J. Blanton Plumbing Donates $5,000 To Evanston's Paws And Claws Cat Rescue And Sponsors Rally For Rescues

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J. Blanton Plumbing team members present a $5,000 Unclogs for Dogs donation to the Paws and Claws Cat Rescue team at the rescue's adoption center on Chicago Avenue in Evanston.

The Unclogs for Dogs campaign proves it's about more than dogs, backing a donor-funded rescue that saves Evanston's most at-risk cats

- Aizik ZimermanEVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted residential plumbing company serving Chicagoland since 1993, today announced it has donated $5,000 to Paws and Claws Cat Rescue in Evanston, Illinois, and sponsored the rescue's Rally for Rescues event. The gift is part of Unclogs for Dogs, the company's community campaign that turns everyday drain service into support for local shelter animals.On Saturday, October 17, J. Blanton Plumbing joined Paws and Claws and many other local vendors at Rally for Rescues, held from 12 to 3 p.m. at Baker Park. In a public thank-you to the company, Paws and Claws wrote, "Together we are saving lives and building community."Paws and Claws rescues cats at risk of euthanasia, with a focus on those often overlooked, including black cats, tabbies and shy older cats. Founded in 2020 as a foster-based program, the rescue opened its adoption center at 829 Chicago Avenue in 2023 and has saved nearly 900 cats from six states. It relies mostly on local donors, and donations fell in 2025 as many residents faced financial uncertainty."Unclogs for Dogs has 'dogs' in the name, but it's really about the animals in our own neighborhoods," said Aizik Zimerman, CEO of J. Blanton Plumbing. "Paws and Claws saves cats that a lot of people overlook. We're proud to help them keep doing it in Evanston."J. Blanton Plumbing launched Unclogs for Dogs in 2025, when every qualifying drain unclogging booked during the campaign meant 10 pounds of dog food for shelter animals. This year, the campaign is working with named partner shelters and rescues in the communities the company serves, chosen for the good they do locally.The funds will help Paws and Claws cover vet care, food, litter and the daily costs of caring for cats until they are adopted."When local giving gets tight, small rescues feel it first," Zimerman added. "We want Evanston to know we're here for the whole community, four legs and all."Residents who want to help can unclog their drains for $93 and get a free sewer camera inspection. Schedule your service online.J. Blanton Plumbing serves homeowners in Evanston, Skokie and communities across Chicagoland with drain cleaning, sewer camera inspections, sewer repair, water heater services, sump pumps and emergency plumbing, backed by 24/7 availability and upfront, flat-rate pricing. Homeowners can call 773-724-9272 any time, day or night, or schedule service online at .About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing is a residential plumbing and sewer company committed to delivering dependable service and an exceptional customer experience. Built around the belief that every interaction matters, J. Blanton Plumbing combines experienced professionals, innovative plumbing and sewer solutions, and a customer-first approach to help homeowners protect and maintain their homes.At J. Blanton Plumbing, we're in the business of making Good Calls.

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J. Blanton Plumbing Donates $5,000 to Evanston's Paws and Claws Cat Rescue and Sponsors Rally for Rescues News Provided By J Blanton Plumbing October 20, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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