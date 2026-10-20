What Athletic Directors Should Ask Before Choosing Digital Recognition Software

Pickerington North Athletics Hall of Fame

Rocket Alumni Solutions outlines a nine-question buyer checklist covering daily updates, accessibility, display experience, data ownership and total cost.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions is encouraging athletic directors evaluating digital recognition software to look beyond the initial display demonstration and examine how a platform will support their school's recognition program over time. Its buyer checklist focuses on the practical questions behind preserving athletic history, celebrating student-athletes and helping families and alumni explore a school's legacy.For schools planning a digital Hall of Fame or trophy case modernization project, the starting point is deciding whose stories to showcase and who will maintain them. A useful evaluation should connect those goals to staff responsibilities, the campus setting and the full cost of keeping recognition current.Nine Questions to Bring to a Vendor Demonstration1. Can our staff add a new season's athletes and records without outside help? Have a staff member try adding an athlete, updating a record and publishing a team photo during the demo. Ask what training is needed and which tasks require vendor assistance. Include routine corrections and end-of-season updates in the evaluation.2. How will people with disabilities access the content? Request current accessibility documentation and demonstrations of keyboard navigation, readable text, visible focus and captioned media where applicable. Evaluate the public-facing experience and staff editing experience, along with the physical reach and placement of the touchscreen.3. Can we bring our existing photos, highlight videos and records into one place? Test a sample of the school's actual materials, including older files and scanned documents. Verify supported formats, captions, file-size and storage limits, and ask what preparation or conversion is required before uploading.4. How quickly can a visitor find a specific athlete, team or season? Ask someone unfamiliar with the platform to locate a player profile, a championship team and a historical record. Check search, filters, readability and the path back to the home screen using a collection comparable in size to the school's planned content.5. Which display options fit the campus? Confirm compatible hardware, screen sizes, mounting requirements, power and network needs. Ask whether existing equipment can be used, how additional displays are managed and whether the recognition content can also be accessed on phones or other devices.6. Can coaches contribute content while the athletic department controls what goes live? Ask the vendor to demonstrate staff permissions and any review or approval options. Establish who can add, edit and publish material, how access changes when staff leave, and whether other departments can manage their own recognition content.7. Who helps us prepare for launch, and who do we call when something stops working? Clarify who handles content migration, staff training and launch preparation. Get ongoing support hours, response commitments and service fees in writing, and identify the contact responsible for software, hardware or school-network problems.8. Who owns the data, and how can the school retrieve it? Review contract terms for ownership, export formats, backups and access after cancellation. Include student privacy and security questions in the school's IT review, and verify how staff can remove or correct published content.9. What is the total cost over the planned contract term? Request an itemized quote covering software, hardware, installation, migration, training, support, renewals and optional services. Compare vendors using the same assumptions about displays, content and staffing, and distinguish included services from future charges.Compare Demonstrated Capabilities and Written TermsRocket recommends using the same questions and sample tasks with every vendor. Schools should record whether each requirement was demonstrated, documented or left unresolved, then review those findings with athletics, IT and purchasing staff before committing. When considering a shared recognition platform, evaluate whether it can reduce duplicate content work without complicating departmental responsibilities.The goal is to preserve the meaning of traditional recognition while making room for more stories. A well-planned digital recognition program should give each new season a place alongside the athletes, teams and achievements that shaped the school's community.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions partners with more than 1,500 schools and organizations, including the PGA Tour, New York University, Arizona State University and Virginia Tech. The company helps communities celebrate achievements, preserve their history and recognize the people who shaped them.Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software maintains an 80 Net Promoter Score, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Its interactive touchscreen software helps schools create digital Halls of Fame, donor recognition walls, record boards and campus recognition displays that celebrate community achievements and preserve institutional history.Rocket Alumni Solutions serves schools and organizations of all sizes. Every plan includes unlimited data, pre-built templates, remote content management and plug-and-play setup. Schools receive ongoing support as their recognition collections grow.

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What Athletic Directors Should Ask Before Choosing Digital Recognition Software News Provided By Rocket Alumni Solutions October 20, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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