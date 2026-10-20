Polyvance Launches Kenworth T680 Hood Strut Mount Repair Kit

Photo of kit contents that accompany the Polyvance strut mount hood repair kit for Kenworth T680 models

New kit repairs and reinforces broken strut mounts on T680 long hoods, helping owners avoid costly hood replacement and reduce downtime.

RAINSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Polyvance has expanded its heavy truck hood repair lineup with the Kenworth T680 Hood Strut Mount Repair Kit, part number KENT680ST. Designed for Kenworth T680 long hoods, the kit gives fleets, owner-operators, and repair shops a practical way to repair broken hood strut mounts without replacing the entire hood.A broken strut mount can turn a localized failure into a repair costing thousands of dollars if the entire hood is replaced. Polyvance's new kit repairs and reinforces the damaged mounting areas, helping preserve the existing hood while reducing repair costs, downtime, and unnecessary waste.“A broken strut mount shouldn't mean replacing an otherwise repairable hood,” said John Pennycuff, Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance.“This kit gives truck owners and repair shops another way to solve the actual problem, control repair costs, and get the truck back to work.”The kit uses cast aluminum mounts that are mechanically fastened and bonded into place with the included PlastiFix High Performance Adhesive. The castings distribute loads over a larger area, reinforcing the strut mounting locations. One kit repairs both the driver and passenger sides. Each kit includes a driver-side aluminum casting, a passenger-side aluminum casting, two cartridges of 2510 PlastiFix High Performance Adhesive, two mixer tips, and the bolts, washers, and screws needed for installation. Cleaner and an adhesive applicator gun are sold separately.The Kenworth T680 kit expands Polyvance's growing line of model-specific heavy-truck hood repair solutions. The company develops its hood repair kits around common failure points where repairing a relatively small, damaged area can prevent the unnecessary replacement of a much larger and significantly more expensive hood assembly.The Kenworth T680 Hood Strut Mount Repair Kit is available now at Polyvance. Product details and an installation video are available at:About PolyvancePolyvance manufactures plastic welding equipment, repair materials, tools, and specialized repair solutions used throughout the automotive collision, heavy-truck, industrial, and general plastic repair industries. For decades, Polyvance has helped technicians repair damaged plastic components rather than unnecessarily replace them - reducing repair costs, downtime, and material waste.

Megan Higdon

Polyvance

+1 256-638-4103

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Polyvance Launches Kenworth T680 Hood Strut Mount Repair Kit News Provided By Polyvance October 20, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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