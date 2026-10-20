Trainingpros Wins First Place 2026 AXIS Award For Talent Strategy And Management

TrainingPros is a winner of over 60 learning awards

2026 AXIS First Place Award

Award recognizes a leadership development program designed to accelerate manager readiness, strengthen leadership pipelines, and support organizational growth.

- Chenier Mershon

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATLANTA, GA, October 20, 2026 - TrainingPros, a certified woman-owned learning and development staffing and consulting company, has received a First Place 2026 AXIS Award in the Talent Strategy and Management category. The award, announced September 30, 2026, recognizes an innovative leadership development initiative designed to prepare managers for success and build a stronger pipeline of future leaders.

Presented by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Dallas Chapter, the AXIS Awards recognize excellence in talent development and organizational performance.

The award-winning Manager Training Program was developed to address the challenges of rapid organizational growth, including preparing newly hired managers to become proficient quickly and developing existing leaders for advancement into higher-level management positions.

The program combined custom eLearning, scenario-based storytelling, video interviews with experienced leaders, and practical performance support resources. Relatable characters guided learners through realistic management situations, while short videos featuring actual leaders shared firsthand experiences and best practices.

A searchable learning catalog allowed managers to access relevant content based on their individual needs and experience levels. A comprehensive development workbook provided learning roadmaps, competency self-assessments, job aids, and activities to reinforce development.

The initiative supported leadership development across more than 850 locations nationwide. Its objectives included accelerating time to proficiency for new managers and preparing current managers for advancement into district and regional leadership positions.

"Effective leadership development starts with understanding what managers need to do to be successful in their roles," said Leigh Anne Lankford, President of TrainingPros. "This project brought together strong instructional design, relatable storytelling, and practical resources to help managers develop the skills needed to lead their teams. We're proud that this work has been recognized with a First Place AXIS Award."

The recognition reflects TrainingPros' approach to helping organizations connect business needs with specialized learning and development expertise. Through its nationwide network of experienced consultants, TrainingPros provides the talent needed to design, develop, and implement learning initiatives ranging from individual courses to comprehensive training programs.

About TrainingPros

Founded in 1997, TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned learning and development staffing company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. TrainingPros connects organizations with experienced instructional designers, eLearning developers, facilitators, learning strategists, project managers, and other L&D professionals. Its Relationship Managers are experienced L&D practitioners who help clients identify the right talent and teams for their projects.

Learn more at .

Leigh Anne Lankford

TrainingPros

+1 866-659-7767

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