NATIONAL BLOOD CLOT ALLIANCE ADDRESSES QUESTIONS RAISED BY REPORTS ABOUT JALEN HURTS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Recent reports concerning his blood clot diagnosis have brought national attention to the differences between superficial vein thrombosis, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and pulmonary embolism (PE).

The National Blood Clot Alliance's STOP THE CLOT® awareness campaign helps the public recognize the warning signs of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).

As Public Interest Grows, the National Blood Clot Alliance Separates Blood Clot Fact From Fiction

- Dr. Jordan K. Schaefer, Associate Professor at the University of MichiganPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recent news coverage concerning Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has brought national attention to superficial vein thrombosis, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism - conditions that are often misunderstood and can have serious, even life-threatening consequences. As questions continue to grow, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is providing general educational information about these conditions, highlighting their critical warning signs, and the importance of prompt medical evaluation. NBCA and the experts quoted in this release are not involved in Hurts' care and are not offering opinions about his individual diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, or the cause of any reported condition."When a high-profile blood clot diagnosis makes national headlines, misinformation spreads just as fast," said Leslie Lake, volunteer president of NBCA. "We hear from patients and families every day who are confused about what blood clots are, what the warning signs mean, and when to seek help. Our job is to cut through the noise with accurate, potentially lifesaving information."Blood clots are far more common - and far more deadly - than most people realize. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 900,000 Americans are affected by blood clots each year, and as many as 100,000 die as a result. Despite those numbers, public awareness remains dangerously low.FACT vs. FICTION: What You Need to Know About Blood ClotsFICTION: All blood clots are the same.FACT: Blood clots in the veins can occur in the superficial or deep venous systems. A superficial vein thrombosis forms in a vein close to the surface of the skin. A deep vein thrombosis (DVT) forms in a deeper vein, typically in the leg. Compared with superficial vein thrombosis, DVT carries a higher risk of causing a potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism (PE), which can occur if part of a clot breaks off and travels to the lungs. A bilateral pulmonary embolism involves pulmonary arteries in both lungs.FICTION: If you can walk and exercise, you do not have a blood clot.FACT: A person's ability to walk, exercise or perform usual activities does not rule out a blood clot. Blood clots do not always cause immediate or severe symptoms, which is precisely what makes them dangerous. People may dismiss pain, swelling or shortness of breath as a muscle strain or fatigue-sometimes with serious consequences. Symptoms and risk factors should be evaluated by a health care professional rather than assessed solely by a person's ability to function.FICTION: A superficial blood clot cannot become serious.FACT: Superficial vein thrombosis requires careful medical evaluation and follow-up. In some patients, it may occur at the same time as a DVT or extend toward or into the deep venous system. Patients should work with their physician to develop an appropriate follow-up and treatment plan based on their individual circumstances.FICTION: Blood clot "movement" means it is traveling through your body.FACT: Terms such as“movement” are not precise medical descriptions and may have different meanings depending on the clinical and imaging context. They should not be interpreted without clarification from the treating medical team. In general, follow-up imaging may identify changes in a clot's size, location, or extent that lead clinicians to reassess risk and treatment. Such language should not be used to draw conclusions about any individual patient's condition.FICTION: Blood clots only happen to people who are sick or sedentary.FACT: Blood clots can affect people of different ages and activity levels. Recognized risk factors may include trauma, long-distance travel, prolonged immobility, surgery, pregnancy, certain medications, cancer and inherited or acquired clotting disorders. Some people have multiple risk factors, while in other cases no single cause is identified. The presence of a risk factor does not establish that it caused a particular person's clot.FICTION: Lack of sleep causes blood clots.FACT: Sleep deprivation alone is not a well-established direct cause of blood clots. Recognized risk factors include trauma, prolonged immobility, surgery, pregnancy, certain medications and inherited or acquired clotting disorders. Although poor sleep can affect overall health, available evidence does not establish it as an independent direct cause of DVT or PE. Anyone concerned about blood-clot risk should speak with a health care professional about their individual circumstances.STOP the CLOT- Know the Warning SignsNBCA urges anyone experiencing the following blood clot symptoms to seek immediate medical evaluation:S: Swelling in the legT: Tenderness, leg crampsO: Out of breathP: Pass outC: Chest pain, back pain when breathingL: Leg discoloration (red/blue hue)O: Overdrive, racing heartT: Time to call 911“Superficial vein thrombosis, DVT and pulmonary embolism are distinct conditions, and their significance and treatment depend on the individual clinical circumstances,” said Dr. Jordan K. Schaefer, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan and incoming chair of the National Blood Clot Alliance's Council of Emerging Researchers in Thrombosis (CERT).“In general, a person's age, athletic ability, or ability to remain active does not rule out a blood clot. New or concerning symptoms should be evaluated by a health care professional.”Dr. Schaefer has not evaluated Hurts and is speaking generally about blood clots."As a bilateral pulmonary embolism survivor myself, I know firsthand how quickly a blood clot can become life-threatening - and how little most people understand about their risk until it's too late," said Lake. "That has to change."For blood clot education, resources, and patient support, visit stoptheclot.About the National Blood Clot AllianceFounded in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the leading national patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing death and disability from blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). NBCA advances its mission through public education, patient support, medical research, and legislative advocacy, working alongside patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to improve awareness, prevention, and care. Learn more at stoptheclot.###

Tarin Patrikis

National Blood Clot Alliance

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NATIONAL BLOOD CLOT ALLIANCE ADDRESSES QUESTIONS RAISED BY REPORTS ABOUT JALEN HURTS News Provided By National Blood Clot Alliance October 20, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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