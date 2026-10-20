Hults Bruk's New Yankee Axe Collection Now Available In North America

Five hand-forged Swedish axes and hatchets for camping, bushcraft and forest work

The Rodga Forest Axe is named after a historic estate that also inspired the Agdor axe line, whose name is Rodga spelled backward.

Sätra Hatchet, a longer-handled camp hatchet that combines compact carry with added leverage and chopping power.

Five hand-forged Swedish axes and hatchets for camping, bushcraft and forest work, with U.S. prices starting at $129

- said Anders Haglund, director of Business Unit Hults Bruk

NORRKöPING, SWEDEN, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hults Bruk's new Yankee Collection is now available in the United States and Canada, featuring five hand-forged Swedish axes and hatchets for camp chores, firewood preparation, bushcraft and forest work. With U.S. prices ranging from $129 to $169, the collection updates a historic American axe pattern that Hults Bruk has produced at its Swedish forge since the late 1800s.

Founded in 1697, Hults Bruk draws on more than three centuries of axe-making knowledge and craftsmanship. The Yankee Collection builds on that heritage, combining traditional forging techniques with modern materials and design improvements for today's axe users.

Each axe is hand-forged from HB3 Swedish steel, developed with Ovako specifically for axe production. The steel combines strength and toughness with excellent edge retention. The updated Yankee pattern features a slightly convex edge geometry designed to balance cutting performance, edge durability and efficient release from wood.

Each axe features a forge-black finish, hand-sharpened edge, American hickory handle and Swedish-made leather sheath crafted from Swedish hides.

“We have been forging axes at Hults Bruk since 1697, and the Yankee pattern has been part of our history for generations,” said Anders Haglund, director of Business Unit Hults Bruk.“With this new collection, we are not reinventing the axe. We are building on the knowledge and craftsmanship developed at our forge over more than three centuries, creating tools for people who value quality, function and tradition. Axes made to be used, cared for and passed on.”

The Hults Bruk Yankee Collection:

Pjältån Hatchet - 1.3 lb. head, 15 in. handle, $129

A compact hatchet for kindling, carving, fire prep and everyday tasks around camp or the woodpile.

Sätra Hatchet - 1.3 lb. head, 17 in. handle, $139

A longer-handled camp hatchet that combines compact carry with added leverage and chopping power.

Getå Forest Axe - 2 lb. head, 20 in. handle, $149

A compact two-handed forest axe for felling smaller trees, limbing and processing firewood.

Rodga Forest Axe - 2 lb. head, 26 in. handle, $159

A longer-handled forest axe built for steady chopping and limbing over longer sessions.

Bråbo Felling Axe - 2.6 lb. head, 26 in. handle, $169

The heaviest axe in the lineup, built for powerful chopping, felling and limbing.

Each model takes its name from a place connected to the Hults Bruk forge and the surrounding Swedish landscape. The Rodga Forest Axe, for example, is named after a historic estate that also inspired the Agdor axe line, whose name is Rodga spelled backward.

The Yankee Collection is available through select retailers in the United States and Canada, as well as online at href="" rel="external nofollow" hultsbru. Prices listed are in U.S. dollars.

Download high-resolution product images and media assets.

About Hults Bruk

Founded in 1697, Hults Bruk is one of the world's oldest axe manufacturers. For more than three centuries, axes have been forged at the same location in Hult, outside Norrköping, Sweden. Today, the forge combines generations of blacksmithing knowledge with modern production methods, carefully selected materials and a commitment to craftsmanship. Each axe represents the collective skill and experience of the people working at Hults Bruk, creating tools made to be used, cared for and passed on. Hults Bruk is owned by Hultafors AB, part of Hultafors Group.

More than 300 years of forging. Forged for a lifetime.

Learn more at hultsbruk.

James Graven

Treehouse Communications

+1 970-420-1409

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Hults Bruk's New Yankee Axe Collection Now Available in North America News Provided By Treehouse Communications October 20, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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