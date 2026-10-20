Enterprising Women Foundation Calls For Greater Investment In Women Entrepreneurs To Expand Economic Impact

Edie Fraser

Sharon Reynolds

Monica Smiley

New white paper connects business growth, wealth creation and giving-and identifies opportunities to help more women build lasting legacies.

- Edie Fraser, National Chair of the Enterprising Women FoundationCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women entrepreneurs are creating businesses, generating jobs and investing in their communities. A new white paper from the Enterprising Women Foundation calls on business leaders, investors and philanthropists to expand that impact by helping more women grow their companies and turn business success into lasting opportunity for others.Released through the Foundation's Entrepreneurs of Purpose (EOP) program, Women Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists: Building Businesses, Leaving Legacies brings together research on women's business ownership, wealth creation and charitable giving. Its central message: supporting women entrepreneurs is an investment in both economic growth and stronger communities.The paper cites Wells Fargo's 2026 research showing that women own 15.7 million U.S. businesses-40.6% of all businesses. Yet, according to 2025 data cited in the paper, only 1.9% of women-owned firms exceed $1 million in revenue, underscoring the need for greater access to capital, customers and business networks.The white paper also examines how women's growing financial influence can shape philanthropy. It cites Women's Philanthropy Institute findings that organizations serving women and girls received just 2.04% of total U.S. charitable giving in 2023-highlighting an opportunity to direct more resources toward their advancement. For broader context, Giving USA 2026 estimates that total U.S. charitable giving reached $617.2 billion in 2025.The paper urges readers to take practical action: mentor women entrepreneurs, purchase from women-owned businesses, invest in women founders, open doors to new customers and partners, and make purposeful giving part of their lives today.“This white paper invites leaders to connect business success with the legacy they can build today,” Fraser said.The research also sets the stage for EOP's forthcoming Legacy Report, which will feature more than 100 women entrepreneurs whose businesses generate annual revenues of at least $50 million, along with more than 30 women philanthropists. A preview is planned for March 2027, with the full report scheduled for April 2027.Developed in partnership with leading organizations supporting women in business, the Legacy Report will build on the white paper's examination of how women create wealth, expand opportunity and give back.Read the researchExecutive Summary:Full White Paper:About the Enterprising Women FoundationThe Enterprising Women Foundation advances women's entrepreneurship and economic empowermentthrough mentorship, education and connection. Its programs include Young Enterprising Women, whichprovides mentorship and financial literacy education to high school students; PEACE THROUGH BUSINESSwhich has supported more than 2,000 women entrepreneurs through business education and mentorship; andEntrepreneurs of Purpose, which connects accomplished women business owners around business growth,community and legacy. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and sister organization to Enterprising Womenmagazine.

Esther Aguillon

Entrepreneurs of Purpose | Enterprising Women Foundation

+1 254-913-8665

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Enterprising Women Foundation Calls for Greater Investment in Women Entrepreneurs to Expand Economic Impact News Provided By Duplain Global Enterprises October 20, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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