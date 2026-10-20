Amit Shah Sets 2029 Deadline To End Punjab's Drug Menace, Vows Justice

Amit Shah Sets 2029 Deadline for Drug-Free Punjab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday set a deadline of December 31, 2029, to eradicate the illicit narcotics network from Punjab, asserting that the Central government will track down and prosecute all perpetrators involved in the killings of anti-drug activists in the state. Addressing a gathering at a Vijayadashami event in Ludhiana, the Home Minister said that the transfer of Parwinder Singh Jhota's murder inquiry to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ensures that influential conspirators will not be spared.

"On Vijayadashami, a firm commitment to justice and a drug-free Punjab. Once the CBI takes over the investigation, no matter how influential those involved in these murders may be, they will be tracked down and brought to justice. The resolve is clear: by 31 December 2029, Punjab will be free from the drug trade. We are committed to building a Nasha Mukt Punjab," Shah said.

'We Will Eradicate Drug Trade': Shah Cites Govt's Track Record

Highlighting the track record of the central administration, Shah added, "The Modi government's record is that we have demonstrated what we said by doing it. Article 370 has been removed, terrorism is on the brink of elimination, we have eradicated Naxalism, and now we will only sleep peacefully after putting an end to the drug trade. There can be no greater tribute to those three brave individuals who lost their lives than this."

Public Urged to Report Drug Trafficking

Shah also asked the public to report illicit drug trafficking directly to the central authorities, stating that central agencies would intervene if the state administration fails to act. "I also want to tell the people of Punjab from here that wherever there is any information about the drug trade on the Narcotics Control Bureau's line, you should report it. If the Punjab government takes action, well and good; if it doesn't, we will take action against it. The BJP government, the Modi government, will do it," Shah assured.

Reiterating his pledge, the Union Home Minister concluded, "Today, on the day of Vijayadashami, I leave with a resolve that by December 31, 2029, we will resolve to free the entire Punjab from the drug trade, and we will make Punjab drug-free."

HM Meets Families of Anti-Drug Activists

Shah's remarks come as the state grapples with a deep-rooted drug crisis, triggering intense scrutiny over administrative and enforcement measures. Earlier in the day, Shah met the bereaved families of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, and Parwinder Singh Jhota in Mansa-all of whom were either murdered or driven to suicide for allegedly taking a stand against the drug mafia. He assured the families that strict action would be taken against those responsible and that justice would be sought. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)