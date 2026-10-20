Former Goldman Sachs Partner Richard Campbell-Breeden Joins SEDA, Expanding Its M&A, PE & Corporate Finance Practice

New York, NY, October 20, 2026 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Richard Campbell-Breeden joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Richard join our firm. His extensive experience as an investment banker, an advisor, a board chair, and an investor will be of great value to our clients involved in major disputes” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Richard Campbell-Breeden is a senior investment banker, corporate finance adviser, and public company chairman with 37 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate finance, capital allocation, corporate governance, and valuation.

Mr. Campbell-Breeden began his career at 3i Group plc before moving to Goldman Sachs, where over 27 years he helped build and lead the firm's advisory capabilities across multiple markets. During his tenure, he spent 16 years as a Partner and rose to Head of UK Investment Banking, subsequently serving as Co-Head of European Financial Sponsors and Head of European M&A, before moving to Hong Kong as Vice Chairman of Asia Investment Banking.

In these roles he advised companies, boards, management teams, financial institutions, financial sponsors, and institutional investors on critical strategic transactions and complex corporate and financial matters, including transaction execution, valuation, due diligence, shareholder considerations, capital structure, strategic alternatives, private equity investments, and the negotiation of complex corporate transactions.

Since leaving Goldman Sachs, he has served as Interim Chairman and Vice Chairman of Julius Baer Group. As Interim Chairman, he led the Board through a period of leadership transition, including the recruitment of a new Chief Executive Officer and a new Chairman, while overseeing matters relating to corporate governance, board effectiveness, and strategic oversight. He currently serves as Chairman of ARQ, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company, and undertakes selected advisory and consultancy assignments.

Mr. Campbell-Breeden offers a practitioner's perspective, from the most senior level, on investment banking practices including M&A processes, valuation and financial analysis, corporate governance, capital allocation, strategic decision-making, and the role of financial advisers in significant corporate transactions. He holds a B in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bristol and an MBA from INSEAD.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and high-quality expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Contact Information:

Name: Peter Selman

Email:...

Job Title: Managing Partner



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