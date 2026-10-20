Curaleaf Holdings
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings: Today announced that Curaleaf Port Orange will begin welcoming patients on October 21. Located at 1760 Dunlawton Avenue in Stamford, Connecticut, the new store brings the Company's retail footprint to 80 locations in Florida and 190 nationwide. Curaleaf Holdings shares T are trading unchanged at $10.78.
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