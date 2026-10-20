Tecsys Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Tecsys Inc.: Today announced the availability of AI solutions that help health systems identify risks across pharmacy and supply chain operations earlier and respond faster. They are part of TecsysIQ, the AI engine of the Tecsys EliteTM platform, which turns operational data into analytics and recommendations that guide purchasing, inventory and clinical supply decisions. Tecsys Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $3,793.00.
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