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Firstservice

Firstservice


Date: 2026-10-20 10:11:07

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - FirstService: The leading residential community management company, is proud to announce that it has been selected to provide full-service property management for Battery Wharf Boston Master Condominium Association, one of Boston's most distinguished waterfront luxury communities. FirstService shares T are trading up $3.84 at $192.46.

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Baystreet.ca

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