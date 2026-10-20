Rubio: Ukraine Interceptor Deliveries May Have Been Delayed, But Not For Political Reasons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“I think the important takeaway is that there has not been some deliberate political directive to go ⁠out and harm Ukraine,” Rubio told reporters at the start of his visit to India.

Rubio said he had held a 45-minute conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday. Zelensky said they had discussed, among other things, ballistic missile interceptors, early warning of Russian attacks, and the operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite services, which, he said, needed to be restored.

Rubio's remarks followed reports that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had yet to approve the transfer to Ukraine of the latest package of U.S. weapons purchased by NATO allies under the PURL program.

Zelensky also said that the Pentagon had delayed the delivery of missiles under the program. According to him, this came amid deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Washington this month, as U.S. President Donald Trump sought to improve ties with Moscow.

Reuters also reported that the United States had threatened to suspend the PURL mechanism to pressure Kyiv into halting long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

confirms talks of possible Trump–Putin–Xi meetin

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is delaying approval of the transfer to Ukraine of Patriot interceptor missiles needed to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine