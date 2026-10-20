109 Farmers Showcase Crops In 18Th Pomegranate Festival In Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 20 (Petra) –Director of Irbid Governorate Agriculture Directorate, Dr. Abdulhafiz Abu Orabi, said the Annual Pomegranate and Rural Products Festival serves as a "vital marketing gateway" for many farmers and women in northern Irbid governorate, and stands as a "key landmark on Jordan's tourism map." held on Tuesday, this announcement was made during a press conference to unveil the program for the festival's 18th edition, which begins this coming Thursday at King Abdullah II Parks.

Abu Orabi noted that 271 participants will take part in the event, which runs through Saturday, including 109 pomegranate farmers.

During activities, he noted that the participants will showcase pomegranates and pomegranate-based products, such as molasses, vinegar, jams, juices, sweets, and skincare products derived from the fruit.

He added that the festival will feature food and craft products, a dedicated pavilion for pomegranate goods, traditional local cuisine, various types of honey, and ornamental plants.

Abu Orabi underscored importance of the participation of rural women in the festival, highlighting the support provided to this group in marketing their diverse products.

He stated the displays range from traditional heritage foods to handmade crafts, which help boost these participants' personal and family income and fosters their economic empowerment.

He also invited the public to visit the festival, attend its activities, and explore the wide variety of products on display.

//Petra// AG