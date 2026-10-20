Social Security Corporation Launches E-Payment Feature On Mobile App
Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) rolled out an in-app e-payment feature on its newly updated mobile app, enabling users to settle due payments without visiting branch offices.
In its statement Tuesday, the SSC said the new feature supports "multiple" payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The app also allows subscribers, retirees, and beneficiaries to review their full payment history, alongside a "wide" range of digital services and insurance data.
The SSC said the upgrade forms part of its "continuous" efforts to expand digital transformation, streamline user experience, and offer faster, safer transaction channels.
The corporation urged Jordanians to download or update the SSC Jordan application, available on the App Store and Google Play, to access the new features.
//Petra// HA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment