Social Security Corporation Launches E-Payment Feature On Mobile App

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) rolled out an in-app e-payment feature on its newly updated mobile app, enabling users to settle due payments without visiting branch offices.

In its statement Tuesday, the SSC said the new feature supports "multiple" payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The app also allows subscribers, retirees, and beneficiaries to review their full payment history, alongside a "wide" range of digital services and insurance data.

The SSC said the upgrade forms part of its "continuous" efforts to expand digital transformation, streamline user experience, and offer faster, safer transaction channels.

The corporation urged Jordanians to download or update the SSC Jordan application, available on the App Store and Google Play, to access the new features.

//Petra// HA