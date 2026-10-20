Arab Potash Company Chairman Elected To North American Fertilizer Board

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - Arab Potash Company (APC) Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib was elected to join the board of directors of The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), one of North America's leading fertilizer trade organizations.

Abu Hdaib attended his first board meeting in Dallas, Texas, USA, held concomitantly with the World Fertilizer Conference, which brought together global industry leaders and experts.

In its statement, the APC stated that the appointment showcases "international confidence in the company's leading role in the global potash and fertilizer industry, as well as its contribution to global food security." The company added that the election displays APC's commitment to "reliable" supply chains, sustainability, responsible production, and innovation.

Founded in 1955, TFI represents major producers, distributors, and marketers across the global fertilizer supply chain. The institute promotes industry competitiveness, sustainability, responsible production, and strategic cooperation in trade, transportation, safety, and technology.

//Petra// HA