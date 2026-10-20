Family Dentistry Of Niles Marks More Than 40 Years Of Dental Care In Niles And Park Ridge, Illinois

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dr. Priya Shah, D.D.S., practice owner of Family Dentistry of Niles in Niles, Illinois."Family Dentistry of Niles, a general and family dental practice in Niles, Illinois, is marking more than 40 years of serving patients in Niles and Park Ridge since 1985. The practice is led by Dr. Priya Shah, D.D.S., an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) and a graduate of the Chicago AAID Implant MaxiCourse.

Niles, Illinois, United States - October 20, 2026 - Family Dentistry of Niles, a general and family dental practice located on West Oakton Street, is marking more than 40 years of providing dental care to patients in Niles, Park Ridge and the surrounding communities. The practice has served local families since 1985.

Over four decades, the practice has cared for multiple generations of local families, from children attending their first dental visit to adults and seniors receiving ongoing preventive and restorative care. Today, the practice provides dental examinations, professional cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges, dentures, dental implants and children's dental care.

The practice is led by practice owner Dr. Priya Shah, D.D.S., a graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry and a recipient of the Pierre Fauchard Award. Dr. Shah has completed advanced training in implant dentistry. She is an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), a graduate of the Chicago AAID Implant MaxiCourse and a graduate of the Dental Implant Pathway advanced surgical training program. She works alongside dentist Dr. Gary M. LaMantia and a team of registered dental hygienists, and the team takes part in continuing education to keep up with current dental techniques and standards.

“Reaching more than 40 years in this community is a reflection of the families who have trusted the practice over that time,” said Dr. Priya Shah, D.D.S., practice owner of Family Dentistry of Niles.“Our focus is on clear communication and treatment plans that fit each patient's needs, so every patient understands their options before any care begins.”

Over the years, the practice has adopted technology that supports diagnosis and treatment planning. This includes digital X-rays, intraoral cameras that allow patients to see images of their own teeth, digital scanners that replace traditional impression materials, and CBCT 3D imaging. Nitrous oxide sedation is also available for patients who feel anxious about dental visits.

Family Dentistry of Niles accepts most major dental PPO insurance plans, and staff can help patients understand their coverage before treatment. The practice is open Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointments can be booked online or by calling (847) 823-0260.

About Family Dentistry of Niles

Family Dentistry of Niles is a general and family dental practice located at 7942 W Oakton St, Niles, Illinois. Founded in 1985, the practice provides preventive, restorative, implant and children's dental care to patients in Niles, Park Ridge and the surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Priya Shah, D.D.S., an AAID Associate Fellow, and its mission is to provide personalized, patient-focused care built on clear communication and long-term oral health.