MENAFN - GetNews)"Jordona Hertz, broker of Jordona Your Realtor, The Hertz Group, the #1 real estate agent in Menifee by closed sales volume since 2024 (CRMLS)."As Menifee homes sell faster this fall, the broker of Jordona Your Realtor, The Hertz Group, the agent with the most Audie Murphy Ranch home sales every year since 2024 and #9 among all Riverside County agents, shares what buyers and sellers across the Temecula Valley should know.

Menifee, California - October 20, 2026 - Jordona Hertz, broker of Jordona Your Realtor, The Hertz Group, has been the #1 real estate agent in Menifee by closed sales volume every year since 2024, according to CRMLS data. Real Producers magazine ranked her #9 among all Riverside County agents in 2026. Since 2013 she has closed more than 550 transactions and over $350 million in sales across Menifee and the Temecula Valley.

Menifee homes are selling faster than they were a year ago. From July through September 2026, 390 single-family homes sold in Menifee at a median price of $585,000. The typical home spent 24 days on the market, down from 27 a year earlier, and sold at its asking price.

"Honestly, homes in Menifee that are priced right are going in about three weeks, and the ones sitting are the ones that started too high," said Hertz. "Buyers know the numbers now. So before we list, I sit down with every seller and show them exactly what the homes in their community sold for, and we price it from there."

Sales also picked up across the rest of the Temecula Valley. Temecula sales rose 13% from a year earlier to 340 homes, at a median price of $775,000, and Murrieta sales rose 7% to 330 homes, at a median of $700,000. Prices held about level in all three cities.

No agent has sold more homes in Audie Murphy Ranch than Hertz in any year since 2024, according to CRMLS, and she has sold more than 120 homes there. Her team also works closely in Heritage Lake, Quartz Ranch, The Oasis, Centennial and Menifee Valley Ranch in Menifee, and has sold homes in Paloma del Sol, Crowne Hill and Temeku Hills in Temecula, in Canyon Lake, and across Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Winchester and French Valley.

"Menifee is home base for us, but our clients are all over this valley, and so many of them come back to us when it's time for the next house," Hertz said. "It's because of them I get to do a job I love."

This month the team launched thehertzgroup, with every home for sale on a live map, guides to more than 40 Temecula Valley neighborhoods, and free home value reports priced from the homes that actually sold nearby. Clients rate Hertz 5.0 on Zillow (91 team reviews), 4.9 on Google (65 reviews) and 5.0 on Yelp (26 reviews).

Hertz leads the team as broker of record, with agents Amanda Burroughs, Jessica Garde and Brooke Ellis. For a free home value report, or to talk about buying or selling in Menifee or anywhere in the Temecula Valley, visit thehertzgroup or call (714) 865-6569.

About Jordona Your Realtor, The Hertz Group

Jordona Your Realtor, The Hertz Group is a residential real estate brokerage in Canyon Lake, California, serving buyers and sellers in Menifee, Murrieta, Temecula and across the Temecula Valley. Jordona Hertz has sold homes in the valley since 2013 and has led The Hertz Group as its broker since 2024. The team's mission is honest pricing built on what homes actually sold for, and service that brings clients back for their next home. JMTW Inc. DBA The Hertz Group, CA DRE #02150303. Broker of record: Jordona Hertz, CA DRE #01938232.

Sources: Sales ranking based on closed sales volume in Menifee, CA, per CRMLS, for 2024, 2025 and 2026 through October 19. Market figures from CRMLS for single-family homes closed July 1 to September 30, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, by city as listed in CRMLS; data as of October 19, 2026. Riverside County ranking: Real Producers, 2026.