MENAFN - GetNews)"SiteStakes launches AI-powered websites that turn real estate leads into closed deals"SiteStakes launches AI-powered websites designed to help real estate investors and agents attract qualified leads and turn them into closed deals. The all-in-one platform helps businesses get discovered on Google and AI search, automatically follow up with leads via email and text, and track which marketing channels generate actual revenue.

McKinney, Texas - October 20, 2026 - SiteStakes today announced the launch of its AI-powered website platform designed to help real estate investors and agents attract qualified leads, convert them into closed deals, and measure the revenue generated by their marketing efforts.

Unlike traditional websites that primarily serve as an online presence, SiteStakes brings together search engine optimization, AI-search visibility, lead capture, automated follow-up, customer relationship management (CRM), and revenue attribution in one platform.

For many real estate professionals, generating website traffic is only part of the challenge. Potential deals can be lost when inquiries go unanswered, follow-up stops too early, or businesses cannot determine which marketing investments are producing results. SiteStakes addresses these challenges by connecting every stage of the customer journey, from the first website visit to the final closed deal.

Get Discovered on Google and AI Search

As more consumers turn to AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity for information and recommendations, businesses need to be visible beyond traditional search results.

SiteStakes websites are built with search engine optimization and AI discoverability in mind. The platform helps businesses create locally relevant, search-optimized content, provides structured information that search engines and AI assistants can interpret, and supports access by AI crawlers.

Built-in analytics help owners understand how visitors discover their websites, including traffic from AI assistants, and connect those visits to leads and eventual closed deals.

Turn More Leads Into Conversations and Closed Deals

Attracting visitors is only the beginning. SiteStakes helps businesses turn website inquiries into meaningful conversations through intelligent lead capture forms, automated email and SMS follow-up, and a built-in CRM.

When a new lead arrives, the business owner receives an immediate notification, while automated follow-up sequences help maintain contact with prospects who may not be ready to act immediately.

The platform's AI-powered CRM scores and prioritizes leads, summarizes their activity and circumstances, and recommends the next best action. This helps investors and agents focus their time on the opportunities most likely to move forward.

Know Which Marketing Actually Produces Revenue

Traditional analytics show where website visitors come from. SiteStakes goes further by connecting marketing activity to actual closed deals.

The platform tracks leads from their original source-whether Google Search, AI assistants, social media, paid advertising, or individual marketing campaigns-through follow-up, conversations, and completed transactions.

When a deal closes, SiteStakes attributes the revenue to the originating marketing source, giving business owners a clearer picture of which channels and campaigns are generating results.

For businesses running paid advertising, SiteStakes also supports integrations with Google Ads, Meta, and TikTok to send completed-deal conversion data back to the advertising platforms. This helps advertisers optimize campaigns around actual business outcomes rather than relying solely on clicks and form submissions.

Purpose-Built for Real Estate Investors and Agents

SiteStakes offers specialized websites for different real estate business models, including house buying, wholesaling, rental properties, land investing, apartments, mobile homes, mortgage notes, and real estate agents.

Each website is tailored to its business model, with relevant content, lead capture tools, and workflows designed around the customers it serves-from motivated sellers and cash buyers to renters and prospective homebuyers.

"Real estate investors and agents don't need another website that simply reports traffic. They need a system that helps turn that traffic into actual deals," said Betty Bobo, Head of Sales and Marketing at SiteStakes. "We built SiteStakes to connect the entire journey-from getting discovered on Google and AI search, to capturing and following up with leads, to showing exactly which marketing efforts produced revenue. That means business owners can spend less time guessing and more time closing deals."

More information is available at

About SiteStakes

Based in McKinney, Texas, SiteStakes provides AI-powered websites designed to help real estate investors and agents attract qualified leads, convert them into closed deals, and maximize their marketing ROI. The all-in-one platform combines SEO and AI-search optimization, intelligent lead capture, a built-in CRM, automated email and SMS follow-up, and revenue attribution-helping real estate professionals manage the entire journey from online discovery to closed deals.

Learn more at .