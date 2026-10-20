Corbion Convenes Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders To Appoint New Member Of Supervisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corbion will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on 2 December 2026.

The sole agenda item is the appointment of Mr. Alexander (Xander) Wessels as member of the Supervisory Board.

The full EGM agenda together with explanatory notes is available on Corbion's website under Investor relations --> Shareholder information --> Shareholder meetings.

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2026-10-20_Corbion_PR_EGM