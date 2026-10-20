Mplify Strengthens SASE Certification For Secure Naas And AI-Ready Digital Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SecureIQLab named Accredited Test and Certification Partner to conduct independent SASE testing and help advance test and certification methodology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, the global alliance advancing Network as a Service (NaaS) for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced SecureIQLab Inc. as its sole Accredited Test and Certification Partner (ATCP) for the Mplify Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Certification program. SecureIQLab will conduct independent testing and collaborate with Mplify to advance the testing methodology used to evaluate Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Security Service Edge (SSE), Zero Trust, and full SASE technologies. Through the program, Mplify connects certified SD-WAN, Security Service Edge, and Zero Trust technologies with its broader work to advance trusted, standards-based NaaS.

Mplify SASE Certification addresses the core technology components of a SASE offering: SD-WAN, SSE, and Zero Trust. Technology providers can certify individual components or achieve full Mplify SASE Certification across all three. Service providers can inherit the applicable certifications when their services use eligible certified technologies. Mplify validates their eligibility, with no additional service-provider or live-network testing required. Service providers may inherit certifications from one or more technology providers, supporting multi-vendor SASE services. Certification provides independent validation that eligible technologies meet open, industry-defined requirements for security, service functionality, and performance.

As Mplify's ATCP, SecureIQLab will work with Mplify to advance the testing methodology for SASE technologies and test eligible solutions against Mplify certification requirements. SecureIQLab brings specialized cybersecurity testing expertise and independent evaluation capabilities to the program, helping ensure certification keeps pace with evolving technologies, security risks, and enterprise requirements.

“Independent validation separates the organization making a claim from the organization verifying it, and it grounds every result in evidence collected under defined conditions,” said Ahmed Garhy, VP of Engineering, SecureIQLab.“Mplify members agree on the requirements, so we apply the same conditions, evidence collection, and scoring to every technology provider. As AI speeds up how networks are deployed and changed, validation has to keep the same pace. That is why we are bringing SOCX®, our AI-driven certification testing platform, into the program.”

These developments respond to growing enterprise demand for greater transparency and independently validated security. The Mplify Enterprise Leadership Council's Manifesto for Advancing Trust, Assurance, and Resilience through SASE Certification called for certification to become a baseline across technology products, solutions, and services. Enterprise leaders identified independent validation as essential to improving trust, simplifying procurement, and reducing risk.

As enterprise applications, data, and AI workloads become more distributed, organizations depend on secure connectivity across clouds, data centers, edge environments, and business locations. Mplify SASE Certification gives enterprises and service providers a consistent basis for evaluating the security technologies supporting those connections.

“Secure connectivity is fundamental to trusted NaaS and the infrastructure supporting enterprise AI,” said Daniel Bar-Lev, Chief Product Officer, Mplify.“Mplify SASE Certification gives enterprises clear evidence that the technologies behind a service have been independently tested against open, industry-defined standards. Working with SecureIQLab strengthens the program and helps ensure our certification methodology continues to address changing security requirements.”

For technology providers, certification offers independent validation of their solutions and a recognized way to demonstrate conformance to industry requirements. For service providers, the inheritance model provides a streamlined path to certify services built with independently tested technologies. Enterprises gain greater visibility into the technologies underlying the services they evaluate and procure. Certified technologies receive Mplify certification marks and a listing in the Mplify public registry for technologies and services, increasing their visibility among customers and ecosystem partners.

Learn more about Mplify SASE Certification for technologies and services at .

For SecureIQLab perspectives on independent testing and AI-driven validation, watch Ahmed Garhy's Mplify Member Summit Americas session,“Independent Validation: From Vendor Claims to Measurable Trust,” and listen to the Mplify Executives at the Edge podcast episode“Cybersecurity Claims: Putting Trust to the Test.”

About SecureIQLab

SecureIQLab Inc. is an independent cloud security validation laboratory based in Austin, Texas. SecureIQLab evaluates the security effectiveness, performance, and resilience of technologies through empirical testing based on transparent methodologies and real-world enterprise use cases. SecureIQLab also developed SOCX, its AI-Driven Cloud Security Validation Platform. SecureIQLab is a principal member of Mplify (formerly MEF) and a member of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO).

About Mplify

Mplify is the global alliance advancing NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure. It helps members compete beyond the limits of their own networks and capabilities by expanding reach, combining services and expertise with ecosystem partners, and enabling trusted, standards-based automation across organizations. Its community spans service and cloud providers, data center operators, internet exchanges, cybersecurity and technology companies, and enterprises. Together, these organizations shape standardized operational models and APIs, network services, trust frameworks, and certification programs that turn independent capabilities into an interoperable global ecosystem for the AI era.

Media Contact

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

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SecureIQLab Communications

SecureIQLab Inc.

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