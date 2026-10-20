Robertson Stephens Crosses $10 Billion In Assets Under Management, Expands Institutional Consulting Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Milwaukee office and six-person team will serve foundations, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, corporations and endowments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (“Robertson Stephens”) today announced that it has combined with Milwaukee-based Alpha Investment Consulting Group, expanding the firm's institutional consulting capabilities and welcoming industry veteran Bob Bukowski and his team to the firm. With this combination, Robertson Stephens now manages over $10 billion in client assets. The addition significantly extends Robertson Stephens' capabilities beyond traditional wealth management and broadens the advice the firm offers to both private wealth and institutional clients.

“As Robertson Stephens continues to evolve, we are intentionally investing in capabilities that serve clients across a broader spectrum of wealth and institutional needs,” said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens.“Many of our high-net-worth clients serve on boards and investment committees, and adding Bob's team gives us the expertise to serve these organizations directly. We are also pleased to build our presence in the Upper Midwest, which positions us well for our next phase of growth.”

Bukowski joins Robertson Stephens as Managing Director and Principal and will establish the firm's newest office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is joined by Patrick Pierce, Tony Jones, Dan Strasser, Julia Ramer and Bailey Jordan, who collectively bring decades of experience advising institutional investors across a wide range of organizations.

Throughout his career, Bukowski has worked closely with foundations, endowments, religious organizations, nonprofit institutions, corporations and other complex stakeholders, helping them align investment strategy with organizational mission under a fiduciary standard of care. The continued build-out of Robertson Stephens' institutional consulting practice reflects the firm's commitment to serving a broader segment of the advisory marketplace while preserving its emphasis on personalized advice and long-term client relationships.

“Joining Robertson Stephens represents an exciting opportunity to build upon the relationships and expertise our team has developed over many years and add to the resources available to our clients,” said Bukowski.“We found a shared commitment to independent advice, fiduciary excellence and client service that made Robertson Stephens a natural fit. We look forward to helping institutions and private clients alike achieve their long-term objectives.”

The addition further strengthens Robertson Stephens' national presence, bringing the firm to 28 advisory teams across 26 offices. It also rounds out the firm's multidisciplinary platform, which combines wealth planning, investment management, family office services, retirement plan consulting, alternatives and a broadened institutional consulting practice under a single independent fiduciary model.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning and intelligent digital solutions, all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is the firm's highest priority. Assets under management are as of October 2026. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit rscapital.com.

CONTACT: For Roberston Stephens Lisa Aldape VOCATUS...