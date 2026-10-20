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Form 8.3 - DCC Plc


Date: 2026-10-20 10:02:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  • KEY INFORM A TION
    • Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
    Company dealt in DCC plc
    Class of relevant security to which
    the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
    €0.25 ordinary shares
    Date of dealing 19th October 2026

    2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

    (110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

    Long Short
    Number (%) Number (%)
    (1) Relevant securities 1,149,511 1.34565%
    (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A
    (3) Options and agreements to
    purchase/sell    		 N/A N/A
    T otal 1,149,511 1.34565%

    (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the compan y , other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

    Class of relevant security: Long Short
    Number (%) Number (%)
    (1) Relevant securities N/A
    (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
    (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
    T otal N/A

    3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

    (110) Purchases and sales

    Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
    Purchase 52.00 64.35

    (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

    Product name,
    e.g. CFD    		 Nature of transaction
    (Note 6)    		 Number of relevant securities
    (Note 7)    		 Price per unit
    (Note 5)
    N/A

    (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

    (i) W riting, selling, purchasing or varying

    Product name,
    e.g. call option    		 Writing, selling,
    purchasing
    varying etc.    		 Number of
    securities to which
    the option relates
    (Note 7)    		 Exercise
    price    		 Type , e.g.
    American,
    European etc.    		 Expiry
    date    		 Option money
    paid/received
    per unit (Note 5)
    N/A

    (ii) Exercising

    Product name,
    e.g. call option    		 Number of securities Exercise price per
    unit (Note 5)
    N/A

    (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

    Nature of transaction
    (Note 8)    		 Details Price per unit
    (if applicable) (Note 5)
    N/A

    4. OTHER INFORM A TION

    Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

    Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
    N/A


    Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
    Date of disclosure 20th October 2026
    Contact name Divya K
    Telephone number +918067452364
    If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected N/A
    If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) N/A



    MENAFN20102026004107003653ID1111837982


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