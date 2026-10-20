4Th Linyi Trade City International Sourcing Conference Will Open On Oct. 28

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Linyi Trade City

LINYI, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 28, the three-day 4th Linyi Trade City International Sourcing Conference will kick off in Linyi City, Shandong Province. Under the theme "Connecting Global Markets, Sourcing Quality Products Across the World," the conference will be held at the Linyi International Expo Center. The event aims to showcase the vibrant business opportunities and openness of the historical city.

The conference will feature events at provincial, municipal and district levels, including one provincial-level meeting, a series of key municipal activities and 15 district-level sessions. Major events will include the opening ceremony, the Linyi Export Commodities Expo, a dedicated session at the Linyi International Product Selection Center, and a targeted procurement matchmaking event under the Ministry of Commerce's 2026 initiative to help Shandong businesses expand overseas.

Since its inaugural edition in 2023, the Linyi Trade City International Sourcing Conference has grown into a crucial platform for Linyi to connect with global markets. The first edition drew over 600 merchants from more than 60 countries and regions, with 44 projects signed worth 2.223 billion yuan. The second edition reached intended transactions totaling 5.57 billion yuan. In 2025, the third edition expanded to 99 countries and regions, attracted over 2,000 international buyers, and facilitated precise matchmaking with 2,816 local suppliers.

At this year's conference, the Linyi International Product Selection Center, which officially opened on Sept. 28, will host its own special opening ceremony, inviting 100 overseas buyers and 200 suppliers for business negotiations. With a total floor area of 62,000 square meters, it links each storefront with more than a dozen manufacturers, drawing products directly from 136 wholesale markets and 5,000 to 6,000 local factories. This model enables overseas buyers to source products across multiple categories in a single visit, potentially within half a day. To date, the center has attracted 324 enterprises and 698 storefronts, achieving an occupancy rate of 94%. As a landmark project in the city's drive to internationalize its trade market, it is helping local products reach overseas markets and providing international buyers with a one-stop sourcing hub.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558