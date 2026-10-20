Teleport Named Winner Of The Top Infosec Innovator Awards For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teleport Named Winner in the categories of Agentic Trust, Identity Security, and Cybersecurity Identity Governance in Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2026

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport is proud to announce we have been named the winner for the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM): Transformational Agentic Trust, Trailblazing Cybersecurity Identity Governance, and The Most Promising Identity Security.

“We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 14th year of Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2026. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased,” said Ev Kontesevy, CEO and co-founder of Teleport.

“Teleport embodies three major features we judges look for: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Teleport's recognition reflects accelerating enterprise demand for infrastructure identity, a foundational architectural shift in how identities are secured and managed in production infrastructure. As AI agents join humans, machines, and workloads as a new actor in production infrastructure, the number of identities is growing exponentially. Teleport establishes a unified identity layer, where every actor - human, machine, workload, or AI agent - receives a cryptographic identity anchored to a hardware root of trust, with short-lived privileges that expire on task completion.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here:

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, prepares organizations for an AI future by establishing a unified identity layer for infrastructure, with humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents secured cryptographically with a hardware root of trust rather than vulnerable credentials. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments, eliminating the complexity and risk created by identity fragmentation and credential sprawl. Teleport protects infrastructure from identity attacks, accelerates engineering by reducing infrastructure complexity, and secures non-deterministic agentic workflows. Headquartered in Oakland, CA, Teleport operates globally, with industry-leading customers such as Nasdaq, IBM, Carta, and Elastic. For more information, visit goteleport.com or follow @goteleport.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2026, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Ira Winkler from CruiseCon, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

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