Careerz Group Launches Careerz Coach AI, Connecting Workforce Assessment Data To On-Demand People Guidance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Included at no additional cost for Careerz Group Workforce Solutions clients, the connected AI system helps managers interpret assessment results and apply them to real workplace questions

Okemos, Michigan, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Careerz Group today announced Careerz Coach AI, a connected AI coaching system designed to help managers apply completed workforce assessment data to everyday people and workplace questions.

Careerz Group today announced Careerz Coach AI, a connected AI coaching system that allows Careerz Group Workforce Solutions clients to ask questions about people and workplace situations and receive guidance informed by assessment data already completed within their workforce program.

Rather than beginning with a generic AI prompt, Careerz Coach AI can draw from relevant assessment information available for the user, including supported data from assessments such as JPTI, DISC, Motivators and emotional intelligence.

“The value of an assessment should not end when someone finishes reading the report,” said Melissa L. Fisher, CEO of Careerz Group.“Managers need the insight Tuesday afternoon when they are preparing for a difficult conversation, trying to understand why two people keep clashing or figuring out how to coach someone differently. Careerz Coach AI brings the assessment back into the conversation when the information can actually be used.”

From Static Assessment Reports to a Connected People System

Careerz Group uses multiple assessment types across its workforce and development programs, including JPTI, DISC, Motivators, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, leadership and other complementary tools. Careerz Coach AI is designed to make information from completed supported assessments easier to access and apply.

A user can ask a workplace question in ordinary language. The system then uses relevant assessment information available to provide context for the answer, helping the user interpret what the reports may mean in the situation at hand.

That allows responses to incorporate available workforce assessment context rather than relying solely on a general-purpose management prompt.

Depending on the assessments available, Careerz Coach AI can help workforce clients think through questions involving communication, feedback, motivation, management-style differences, difficult conversations, role assignments, team friction and employee development.

The system is designed to help managers interpret and apply assessment information, not turn assessment scores into automatic people decisions.

AI Grounded in Assessment Data

Careerz Coach AI connects the conversation to workforce assessment information already available through the client's Careerz Workforce Solutions program. That means the AI can begin with relevant assessment context for employees whose supported assessment data is available within the client's workforce program.

“An assessment report tells you something useful about a person,” Fisher said.“The harder question has always been, 'What do I do with that information right now?' Careerz Coach AI is designed to help close that gap.”

Careerz Coach AI Included in Workforce Solutions

Careerz Coach AI is included for Careerz Group Workforce Solutions customers at no additional charge. There is no separate AI subscription or premium upgrade required simply to access the coaching capability.

Careerz Coach AI does not replace managers, HR professionals, coaches or sound judgment. It is designed to make the information those professionals already have easier to use.

“AI should not make the people decision for you,” Fisher said.“It should help you ask a better question, see something you may have missed and enter the human conversation better prepared.”

Careerz Coach AI is available to Careerz Group Workforce Solutions customers and is included at no additional cost. More information is available at careerzgroup.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Careerz Coach AI?

Careerz Coach AI is a connected AI coaching system that uses supported completed workforce assessment data to add context to workplace and people questions.

Which assessments can Careerz Coach AI use?

Depending on available supported data, the system can draw from assessments such as JPTI, DISC, Motivators and emotional intelligence.

Does Careerz Coach AI make employee decisions?

No. It is designed to support interpretation and better questions, not turn assessment scores into automatic hiring, management or development decisions.

About Melissa L. Fisher

Melissa L. Fisher is a growth strategist, operator, author and CEO of Careerz Group with more than three decades of executive experience.

About Careerz Group

Careerz Group is a career and workforce strategy firm helping individuals and organizations make better decisions about work, talent and direction. Its fit-first approach combines assessments, coaching, career development, hiring and workforce solutions. Learn more at careerzgroup.com.

CONTACT: Careerz Group Media Relations... 248-952-9955 careerzgroup.com