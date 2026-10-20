Southwestern Athletic Conference, Triple B Media, And Gray Media Collaborate To Bring Live SWAC Sports To Over-The-Air Television Viewers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Triple B Media, and Gray Media today announced a collaboration to simulcast dozens of SWAC athletic events free, over-the-air in addition to the recently announced SWAC TV FAST channel. With the addition of broadcast distribution to the FAST channel, fans will have even greater access to content from SWAC's 12 member institutions and 18 conference-sponsored sports. Gray Media holds a minority interest in Triple B Media.

Gray Media's television stations in multiple local markets with SWAC institutions, including Huntsville, AL (WAFF, WAAY), Montgomery, AL (WSFA, WCOV, and WIYC), and Jackson, MS (WLBT), will air various sporting events from their local SWAC schools. These games will include football, basketball, soccer, and other popular men's and women's sports. Check local listings for details.

“This collaboration shows Gray's continued focus on free local sports for local viewers,” said Joshua Pila, Gray's Vice President of Content Acquisition.“We appreciate the forward thinking of both SWAC and Triple B to reach fans everywhere.”

“We remain committed to making SWAC athletic events accessible to our fans through a variety of viewing options,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.“We appreciate the continued efforts of our media partners to support the visibility of our member institutions and student-athletes.”

“Triple B is excited to work with both SWAC and Gray Media to bring collegiate athletics to the broadest audience,” said Anthony Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Triple B Media.“We know viewers will love it.”



About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333





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