Saputo Inc. To Release Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo will release its fiscal 2027 second quarter results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after markets close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be hosted by Carl Colizza, President and CEO, and Maxime Therrien, CFO and Secretary.

Conference call details:

Webcast:

Access the live webcast.

Presentation slides will be available through the webcast and Investors section of Saputo's website under Calendar of Events.

Conference line:

1-800-715-9871

Conference ID: 5597031

Participants are encouraged to join at least five minutes before the call begins.

Replay

A replay of the webcast and presentation will be archived in the Investors section of Saputo's website, under Calendar of Events.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo is a leading cheese producer and extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products manufacturer. Until completion of the previously announced divestiture, Saputo remains the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads in the United Kingdom. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“SAP”. Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investors and other interested parties can stay informed of Saputo's latest news and financial disclosures by

subscribing to email alerts on the Company's website at Saputo.com.

Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Senior Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

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