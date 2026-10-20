It's AI Expands AI Text Detection To German, French And Spanish

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's AI, a Dubai-based AI text detection company, has added German, French and Spanish to its platform, extending its existing English and Arabic capabilities. The release brings the platform to five supported languages and expands access for educators, institutions and content teams in German-, French- and Spanish-speaking markets.







It's AI now supports AI text detection in 5 languages

The multilingual AI detector allows users to review essays, academic assignments and professional writing within a single platform. It combines document-level AI scores with sentence-level analysis to help reviewers identify passages that may warrant closer attention.

“For educators, identifying AI-generated text is only part of the challenge. Avoiding false positives on students' own work is just as important,” said Sergey Volnov, founder and CEO of It's AI.“Language-specific results give institutions a clearer basis for evaluating a detector before bringing it into their workflow.”

Published results for the three new languages

In company-run evaluations on the general human-versus-AI test subsets of DetectRL-X, It's AI achieved 99.5% accuracy for German, 99.4% for French and 96.0% for Spanish. DetectRL-X is a publicly released multilingual benchmark published at ACL 2026. The evaluations covered approximately 12,000 human-written and AI-generated texts per language across six writing domains, including academic writing, news and web content.

Separate evaluations on authentic student and learner writing recorded false-positive rates of 0.48% on the German DARIUS corpus, 0.56% on the French E-CALM corpus and 0.72% on the Spanish CAES corpus. The tests included 4,589 German student essays, 2,334 French student texts and 20,629 Spanish learner texts. A false positive occurs when human-written text is incorrectly classified as AI-generated.

The company's published benchmark results provide sample counts, source links and evaluation methodology for each supported language. Results are specific to the datasets and evaluation settings described on the accuracy page, rather than a guarantee for every submitted text.

Building on Arabic detection and published benchmarks

The expansion builds on It's AI's presence in Arabic-speaking markets. Based on the Ahrefs data for September, It's AI ranked No1 for estimated amount of users from Saudi Arabia among the AI-detector websites reviewed.

Its published Arabic benchmark results report 99.8% accuracy on the Arabic subset of DetectRL-X and 0.5% false-positive rate on ASJP, a benchmark based on Arabic scientific abstracts that includes AI-generated and AI-polished text.

It's AI also ranked No. 1 in the published MGTD benchmark comparison by average ROC-AUC. The benchmark is documented in a peer-reviewed study and presented at the ICAIE 2025 conference.

The platform's scores are intended to support educators' reviews, rather than replace their judgment. Results can be considered alongside the writing itself, assignment requirements and institutional policies on AI use.

German, French and Spanish detection is available now through the platform's German, French and Spanish pages. Individuals can try the detector online, while educational institutions and businesses can request a demonstration or discuss API integration.

About It's AI

It's AI is a Dubai-based company founded in 2024, which specializes in high-accuracy AI text detection for educators, institutions and content teams. It supports English, Arabic, German, French and Spanish, with online text analysis, sentence-level detection and API access.







It's AI platform

Press Inquiries

Sergey Volnov

sales [at] its-ai.org

