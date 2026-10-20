Vmake Labs Expands API With Advanced AI Removal Modes And AI Tool Integrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The API update adds advanced AI removal modes, natural-language access through Vmake Skill and a simpler API experience for developers and content teams









PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake Labs is announcing it has updated its API with Smart Pro, Watermark and Subtitle modes, access through Vmake Labs Skill in AI tools including Claude Code, ChatGPT and OpenClaw, and simpler workflows. Revised guidance and a redesigned homepage explain available capabilities and integration options more clearly. The API provides video and image enhancement and removal tools for developers and content teams.

For a content team preparing a video for publication, generation is often followed by cleanup and quality checks. Previously, Vmake Labs's processing tools were accessed mainly through API, SDK or existing integrations. Users working in AI environments could need to switch tools, while demanding footage called for options beyond the standard Smart mode.



Advanced Removal Modes for Complex Video Content



Smart Pro is the principal addition for more demanding watermark removal work. Its improvements focus on:



More accurate detection of semi-transparent, moving or animated text, small text and fine details, reducing missed targets and incorrect identification.



Cleaner reconstruction where large text covers complex backgrounds, with fewer leftover marks, broad blurred areas and smearing.

More refined edges and processed regions that blend more naturally into the surrounding scene.



Watermark provides a dedicated option for complex, large-area or moving watermarks. Subtitle focuses on removing video subtitles, with cleaner treatment around the affected areas, more natural background reconstruction and smoother edge transitions.



Vmake Labs Skill Extends Post-Production Into AI Workflows



Through Vmake Labs Skill, users can request processing in natural language from familiar AI interfaces. For example, a creator working on content in an AI tool can continue to video enhancement, quality restoration or removal of unwanted subtitles within that workflow. This reduces tool switching, setup steps and the need to learn separate interfaces.

“Generating a video is often only the first step,” said Cyril Holland, Marketing Manager at Vmake Labs.“Users still need to improve quality and remove unwanted elements. By bringing Vmake Labs Skill into familiar AI workflows, we want those tasks to fit into the AI tools they already use, with more control over how the footage is processed.”

Simplified API Workflows and Usage Management

The API workflow and guidance now make it easier to identify supported platforms, compare capabilities, choose an integration method and begin using the service. The homepage's updated layout and information structure bring those decisions into clearer view.

Usage-based billing charges images per image and videos based on their length. Teams can also set a daily credit limit to control consumption and spending, making costs easier to manage as video lengths and processing volumes vary.

The update serves developers and AI agent users working with ChatGPT, Claude Code or OpenClaw, as well as professional content users requiring specialized removal modes. Product and commercial platform teams can integrate processing without building their own technology stack. E-commerce, marketing, multichannel networks and social media teams can use it for ongoing or large-volume content work.



Availability



The updated Vmake Labs API is available at developers. The platform supports video enhancement and watermark removal, alongside image enhancement and image watermark removal.



About Vmake Labs



Vmake Labs is an AI social video platform for businesses, creators, developers and content teams. Its services support the generation, enhancement and processing of visual content for social and commercial use, with video generation, AI removal, image processing and API capabilities.

Contact Information

Vmake Labs Official Site:

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TikTok: @vmakelabs

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YouTube: @VmakeLabs

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CONTACT: Contact Person: Daisy Chen...