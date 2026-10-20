Carmax Recognized As A Fortune 2026 Best Workplaces In Retail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, VA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has been named as one of the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in RetailTM for the 12consecutive year, ranking #6 in the large company category. This award underscores CarMax's commitment to creating a workplace where associates feel valued and supported, empowering them to grow, contribute, and do their best work.

Key Facts



Company: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used vehicles, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Recognition: Named one of the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in RetailTM in the large company category, ranking #6.

Presented by: Fortune and Great Place To Work®, based on employee survey data. Milestone: CarMax's 12th appearance on the Fortune Best Workplaces in RetailTM list.

“Being named to this list is meaningful because it's based on feedback that comes directly from our associates," said Craig Cronheim, CarMax Chief Human Resources Officer. "The way CarMax associates show up for one another, and our customers, is at the heart of the culture we're so proud of."

About the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail Award

The Best Workplaces in Retail list highlights organizations excelling in creating positive, inclusive, and engaging environments. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust IndexTM Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.3 million employees.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“People are at the heart of work in every industry, and retail is no exception. Our research shows that delivering for your people builds resilience to navigate change and confidence to win.”

Recent Recognitions



People Companies That Care annually recognizes companies for their ability to care for employees, families, and the communities where they operate. CarMax has been recognized on this list seven times and was ranked 70th in 2026.

Fortune Magazine's“100 Best Companies to Work For®” annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country. CarMax has been recognized on this list for 22 consecutive years and was ranked 56th in 2026.

The CIVIC 50 annually recognizes the top community-minded companies in the United States for their excellence in employee volunteering, community investment, and social impact strategy. CarMax was recognized on this list for the first time in 2026. Military Friendly® annually measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creative sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. CarMax received the Bronze designation in 2026, marking the company's 10th time receiving this recognition.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, has earned customers' trust for more than 30 years by leading with integrity, transparency and honesty. CarMax continues to redefine car buying and selling for millions of customers, delivering the easy and confident experience they love. CarMax has more than 255 store locations, approximately 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 22 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. During the fiscal year that ended February 28, 2026, CarMax sold approximately 780,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated $8 billion in auto loans during fiscal 2026, adding to its $16 billion portfolio. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the 2026 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Public Relations CarMax (855) 887-2915...