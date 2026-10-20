Feldco And Danley's Garages Align To Expand Home Improvement Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feldco has been the Midwest's Experts in Home Renewal for over 50 years. Starting with storm windows in 1976, they've expanded their exterior offerings to include the full spectrum of replacement windows, entry doors, storm doors, garage doors, siding and roofing. They have also expanded their geographic footprint over the last two decades to serve more of Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.

In 2017, Feldco Owner and CEO Doug Cook acquired Danley's Garages, another household name in the Chicagoland area. Danley's has been serving the area for over 65 years with expertise in building from the ground up with custom garages.

While Danley's has been part of the Feldco family of businesses for almost a decade, the brands are coming together to a greater extent, and the companies will operate as one.“While every home and every project is different, bringing our brands together means homeowners will have access to even more custom solutions for their projects,” stated Cook. Feldco has always placed a focus on Customer Delight, and that dedication to their customer base will assuredly continue with their garage and garage floor coatings projects.“We are bringing the best of both worlds together, with over 115 years of experience in working with homeowners to improve their biggest investment...their homes,” added Cook.

Both Feldco and Danley's have already been sharing space at Feldco's Hub in Rosemont, and have shared resources for years, making this a smooth transition for customers and employees alike.

Customers can reach out to the companies at either 866-4FELDCO or 877-DANLEYS for the time being. Feldco plans to expand their custom garage offerings across their existing footprint, helping transform homes across the Midwest with their experience and outstanding reputation delighting customers with their projects. The aim is to be a trusted single source solution for all exterior products.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where does Feldco operate?

Feldco serves communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa through 12 locations.

What is Danley's Garages?

Danley's Garages is a Chicagoland garage builder founded in 1959, specializing in custom garages, garage doors and garage roofing.

Why did Feldco add Danley's to its portfolio?

The addition of Danley's expands Feldco's ability to serve homeowners with more of their home improvement needs while building on the companies shared focus on quality, value and customer experience.

What products and services do Feldco offer?

Feldco offers replacement windows, siding, entry and patio doors, and roofing. Through Danley's, the company also offers custom garage construction and related garage solutions.

Founded in 1976, Feldco is the Midwest's leading home renewal company, serving more than 500,000 homeowners across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Feldco specializes in replacement windows, siding, doors and roofing, offering premium products, factory-direct pricing, certified installation and industry-leading warranties. Feldco has also been recognized as a Top Workplace 12 times, reflecting its commitment to both its customers and employees. Feldco is also the parent company of Danley's Garages, a trusted Chicagoland garage builder since 1959, expanding its home improvement offerings to include custom garages and garage solutions. With 12 locations throughout the Midwest, Feldco is committed to delivering exceptional value and an outstanding customer experience. For more information, visit or call 866-4FELDCO.