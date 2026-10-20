City Glass Completes Storefront Glass Replacement For Retail Buildout, Reinforcing Its Position As A Leading Storefront Glass Replacement Company For Retail Buildouts In South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anderson-based commercial glazing company replaces storefront glass and entry doors on a retail tenant buildout, work timed to the retailer's opening date - the kind of turnaround the company says has made it a go-to storefront glass replacement company for retail buildouts in South Carolina

Anderson, SC, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Glass, a commercial glass and glazing company based in Anderson, S.C., has completed a full storefront glass replacement for a retail tenant buildout - the latest in a series of retail storefront projects the company says has made it a leading storefront glass replacement company for retail buildouts in South Carolina.







Storefront Glass

Retail buildouts run on a fixed timeline: a landlord and tenant typically set an opening date before construction even starts, and every trade on the job - including glazing - has to hit its window or risk pushing that date back. Storefront glass replacement on a retail buildout usually means removing outdated or damaged aluminum-framed glass and doors and installing a new storefront system that meets the retailer's brand standards, current ADA requirements for entry doors and hardware, and the property's overall design.

City Glass recently completed a storefront glass replacement for a retail buildout, coordinating directly with the general contractor to remove the existing glazing and install new storefront glass and doors ahead of the tenant's opening date. The company has performed similar storefront replacement work for retail tenants across South Carolina, ranging from single-store buildouts to multi-tenant retail centers.

“Retail buildouts don't have a lot of room in the schedule,” said Shawn Holland, President of City Glass.“A landlord has a lease that says the doors open on a certain date, and the storefront glass is usually one of the last things that goes in before that happens. We build our fabrication and installation schedule around that opening date, not the other way around.”

What to Look for in a Storefront Glass Replacement Company for a Retail Buildout in South Carolina

City Glass points to a few things landlords, general contractors, and retail tenants should look for when hiring a storefront glass replacement company for a retail buildout:

● A schedule built around the opening date - storefront glazing is often one of the last trades on a retail buildout, so a contractor needs to be able to work quickly once the space is ready

● In-house fabrication - in-house design and production reduces lead time on custom-sized storefront glass and aluminum framing rather than waiting on an outside supplier

● Current ADA compliance knowledge - entry doors and hardware on a retail storefront need to meet accessibility requirements as part of the buildout

● Experience across retail formats - from single-tenant buildouts to multi-tenant retail centers, each retail client has a different landlord and brand-standard requirements

How to Request a Quote

Landlords, general contractors, and retail tenants with an upcoming storefront glass replacement in South Carolina can request a quote from City Glass at cityglasssc.com/quote or by calling the company's Anderson office at 864-224-0491.

About City Glass

City Glass is a family-owned commercial glass and glazing company based in Anderson, S.C. Founded in 1949, the company provides commercial glazing design, fabrication, and installation services - including storefront glass replacement, curtain wall, fire-rated glazing, and insulated Low-E glazing - to clients throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. More information is available at cityglasssc.com.







Storefront Glass

Press Inquiries

Claudia Mathis

Claudia [at] CityGlassSC.com

864.224.0491



109 W Market St. Anderson, SC 29624