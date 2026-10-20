Divi Dive Bonaire Offers 5% Off 2027 Dive Packages Ahead Of DEMA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Book through October 30, then visit the team at DEMA booth #2329 and meet new Dive Operations Manager Sarah Cann

KRALENDIJK, BONAIRE, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divi Flamingo Beach Resort and Divi Dive Bonaire are offering 5% off dive packages for 2027 travel, plus, the discount stacks with the resort's fantastic Monthly Dive Specials. Guests can book through October 30 and save on a dive trip anywhere from January through October 2027.

All packages include a 7-night stay, daily breakfast, unlimited shore diving, and more. Guests can choose from three:



2-Tank Boat Dive Package: adds 11 two-tank boat dives and round-trip airport transfers. From $1,634 per person.

Unlimited Shore Diving Package: adds round-trip airport transfers. From $1,320 per person. Drive, Dive & Explore Package: adds a 4-passenger truck rental. From $1,645 per person.

Monthly Dive Specials add discounted all-inclusive upgrades, room upgrades, free nights, and more, so guests can pick the month that suits them best.

Promo details



Book: October 20–30, 2026

Travel: January 1–October 31, 2027, 5-night minimum stay

Offer: 5% off, combinable with Monthly Dive Specials

Promo code: DIVE5 Valid for new direct bookings only

Book your next dive escape at an incredible discount and stay with the Caribbean experts! Book direct by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free) or 919-419-3484 (international), Monday – Friday 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST.

Say hello at DEMA!

Divers heading to DEMA this November can find the Divi Dive Bonaire team at booth #2329. Stop by to enter for fun prizes (including a dive package giveaway), ask about our packages, and meet Sarah Cann, the dive shop's new Dive Operations Manager.

There is plenty of new to see at Divi Flamingo. The resort has completed a brand-new main dive dock with a shady pergola, which now hosts post-dive happy hours with the friendly dive staff. The dive shop is steps away, and so are brand-new lockers and rinse stations.

“Everything you need is on hand and the entire process is simple,” says Sarah.“You can walk out of your room, collect your gear and tank and walk into the water or get on a boat.”

Beyond the water, guests can eat at oceanfront restaurants, relax by the pool, or book a spa treatment. Divi Dive Bonaire welcomes everyone from first-time divers to people on their 100th dive.

About Divi Dive Bonaire

Located at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Divi Dive Bonaire is a PADI 5-Star dive operation with more than 50 years of experience. It is known for easy shore diving, access to pristine reefs, and a commitment to marine conservation. Readers of Scuba Diving Magazine have consistently ranked it among the best.

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Divi Flamingo Beach Resort

CONTACT: Jolee Sullivan Divi Resorts...