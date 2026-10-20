Kirby Mcinerney LLP Alerts Investors Who Acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR Securities Between March 13, 2026 And May 7, 2026 Of Pending Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR) investors of thedeadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Investors are encouraged to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 13, 2026 through May 7, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Better Home made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; and (ii) as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred.

On May 7, 2026, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, which included guidance of Loan Volume of $1.575 to $1.725 billion for second quarter 2026, below previously issued guidance of $1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026. The Company stated,“Conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1 due to macro factors” and that due to“the rate spike [and] the escalation in the Middle East... customers are not converting at nearly the same rate.” On this news, the price of Better Home shares declined by $12.17 per share, or approximately 28.5%, from $42.69 per share on May 6, 2026 to close at $30.52 on May 7, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

What is the Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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