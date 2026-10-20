Truelook Ushers In A New Era Of Jobsite Intelligence With Expanded Trueai Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New TrueAI features, including Chat, Notify, and Brief, help construction teams turn jobsite camera images into clear answers, timely alerts, and customized updates backed by visual evidence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueLook Construction Cameras today announced an expansion of its TrueAI capabilities, introducing a new way for construction teams to understand what's happening on their jobsites without spending hours reviewing camera footage.

With three new features called Chat, Notify, and Brief, TrueAI turns jobsite camera images into actionable information through natural-language questions, automated alerts, and personalized summaries. These capabilities help project teams stay informed, monitor activity, and make decisions with greater confidence, supported by time-stamped images.

The new TrueAI features include:



Chat: Ask questions about the jobsite's visual history in plain language, such as“What progress was made on the exterior framing this week?” and receive answers supported by time-stamped images.

Notify: Set customized alerts for specific jobsite activity, such as after-hours visitors or workers without required PPE, and receive text or email notifications with supporting images when that activity is detected. Brief: Schedule customized daily or weekly summaries covering safety, progress, security, and equipment activity. Each brief can be tailored to the needs of different stakeholders, from a superintendent's daily recap to an owner's weekly project summary.



The update also introduces equipment tracking, allowing teams to review equipment location and movement within the camera's field of view over time. These enhancements build on TrueAI's existing Site Activity and PPE detection capabilities, giving construction teams more ways to monitor and understand jobsite activity.

“I think we're going to look back on scrolling through camera footage the way we look back on paper daily logs,” said Roger Yarrow, Co-Founder and CEO of TrueLook, who built TrueAI alongside the TrueLook product team.“Visual data used to be something you searched through. With TrueAI, a PM can ask 'When did the concrete trucks arrive?' and get the answer with the photos to prove it.”

The new features are available on compatible TrueLook cameras with Advanced and Premium subscription plans.

About TrueLook

For more than 20 years, TrueLook has helped construction teams stay connected to their jobsites with greater visibility and insight. Today, TrueLook is a leading provider of intelligent jobsite visibility solutions, serving thousands of customers across North America. Through connected cameras, live viewing, automated time-lapse, AI-powered analytics, and advanced monitoring capabilities, TrueLook helps teams strengthen security, track progress, and make more informed decisions throughout the construction lifecycle. Learn more at truelook.com.

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