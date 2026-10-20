Destination Dining, Food Experiences Drive Restaurant Leasing Momentum Across Macerich Portfolio Of Class A Retail Properties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-to-market Eataly, Seafood City and Din Tai Fung locations highlight growing roster of experience-forward dining and food-related concepts

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) is accelerating restaurant leasing across its Class A shopping center portfolio, bringing a growing roster of destination dining, international food brands and experience-forward concepts to top U.S. markets as the retail REIT leader continues to elevate and transform its top-quality properties.

New and upcoming openings include first-to-market locations for Eataly, Seafood City, Din Tai Fung, Telefèric Barcelona and other sought-after brands at Macerich properties nationwide, from Tysons Corner Center in metro Washington, D.C., to Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona.

As a leading owner, operator and developer of major retail properties in top markets, Macerich views dining as an increasingly important part of the tenant mix, creating more reasons to visit, stay longer and return more often while strengthening traffic and productivity for retailers throughout the property. The Macerich strategy reflects broader shifts in how consumers use shopping centers. In August 2026, indoor mall traffic rose 5.0% year over year while average visit duration also increased, with Placer.ai pointing to the growing role of dining, attractions, events and placemaking. Dining is particularly important to younger shoppers: CBRE reports that 33% of Gen Z consumers want to eat as part of a shopping outing.

“The strongest restaurant brands are looking for top-drawing locations where they can become part of the destination, not simply occupy a space,” said Guy Mercurio, Vice President of National Restaurant Leasing at Macerich.“Our portfolio gives restaurants access to high-quality markets at properties where dining, retail and entertainment work together to drive traffic and increase dwell time. That is helping us attract both established global names and distinctive emerging concepts.”

Scottsdale Fashion Square: A Magnet for First-to-Market Dining

Arizona's luxury powerhouse Scottsdale Fashion Square continues to evolve as a dining destination, where Nobu and Ocean 44 have long drawn affluent guests. In just the past year, since September 2025, four exciting, high-profile restaurant concepts have opened at this jewel of a property:



CATCH

Din Tai Fung

Society Swan Telefèric Barcelona

Tysons Corner Center: Destination Dining Anchors Transformation

Tysons Corner Center in Northern Virginia is continuing to evolve to include additional mouthwatering food and dining experiences, including:



Maggiano's Little Italy

Eataly Din Tai Fung



Chandler Fashion Center: Creating a New Dining and Entertainment District

Macerich is bringing fresh energy, bold flavors and reimagined gathering spaces to Chandler, Arizona, with a redeveloped outdoor district centered around dining and entertainment. New and coming soon:



Seafood City

Din Tai Fung

La Popular Cocina Mexicana Wagyu House

Restaurant Leasing Momentum Extends Across the Portfolio

Across Macerich's portfolio, other notable additions include:



Fogo de Chão

The Cheesecake Factory At HiFi at FlatIron Crossing in Broomfield, Colorado, Memoir – An American Grill Blue Sushi Sake Grill Shake Shack Pindustry

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C., corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 39 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 37 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. For more information, please visit . MACERICH MEDIA CONTACT: Arun Khosla, VP Corporate Communications, ...

