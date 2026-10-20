Coin Factory AG Sets December 8 Start Date For MGC Share-Claim Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program will allow eligible Meta Games Coin holders to apply for registered company shares, subject to verification, approval, and availability







Coin Factory AG announces December 8 start date for Meta Games Coin (MGC) share-claim program.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Factory AG has announced that its share-claim program for holders of Meta Games Coin (MGC), a gaming and rewards token, is scheduled to take effect on December 8, 2026. The program establishes a process through which eligible token holders can apply to receive registered shares in the company.

Under the program's published terms, holders may submit a claim for one registered share for every 100,000 MGC. Claims are subject to identity verification, approval, share availability, and applicable registration and compliance requirements.

The program is limited to a maximum of 3,000 registered shares. For each successfully completed claim, the corresponding 100,000 MGC will be permanently burned, according to the published framework.

Holding MGC alone does not confer shareholder status. A claimant becomes a shareholder only after the claim has been approved and the share transfer and registration have been completed in the claimant's name in Coin Factory AG's share register.

Once registered, the claimant receives the shareholder rights attached to the transferred share under Swiss corporate law and Coin Factory AG's governing documents, including applicable voting and distribution rights.

According to the company, the shares available through the program have been committed by participating shareholders. The transfer process is subject to the availability of these shares and the program's stated conditions. Coin Factory AG may decline or suspend claims that do not meet the applicable requirements.

Once a share has been transferred and registered, it is no longer part of the claim program. Any subsequent transfer is subject to the rules applicable to Coin Factory AG shares and the company's governing documents.

Rasoul Rezvani, Founder of Coin Factory AG, has played a central role in shaping the company's approach to tokenization, with an emphasis on connecting digital assets to real-world economic value and clearly defined ownership rights.

“Tokenization should go beyond creating digital assets. It should establish a clear, legally defined connection to real-world value and ownership. With MGC, we're applying that principle to our own company. I believe ownership must come with clearly defined rights, and becoming a shareholder should always involve a transparent, verifiable process,” said Rasoul Rezvani, Founder of Coin Factory AG.

The program establishes a process linking eligible MGC holdings with potential equity ownership in Coin Factory AG. However, token holdings and registered shares represent different forms of ownership and are subject to different conditions.

Coin Factory AG states that neither MGC nor a resulting shareholding guarantees income, price appreciation, or financial returns.

Coin Factory AG develops tokenization and digital-asset infrastructure. Its activities include asset and business analysis, economic design, smart-contract development, and Web3 integration.

The program's ownership framework, claim procedure, and conditions are available at .

About Coin Factory AG

Coin Factory AG develops tokenization and digital-asset infrastructure. Its activities include asset and business analysis, economic design, smart-contract development, and Web3 integration. For more information about the company's MGC share-claim program, visit .

Media Contact:

Sara Collins

Coin Factory

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at