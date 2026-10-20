Fliteboard RACE X Mercury Racing Wins 2026 Australian Good Design Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australian-engineered racing eFoil recognized for its lightweight carbon design, precision control and speed.

BYRON BAY, Australia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYRON BAY, Australia - October 20 , 2026 - Fliteboard RACE x Mercury Racing has won a 2026 Australian Good Design Award in the Product Design – Sport and Lifestyle category, earning recognition from one of Australia's longest-running international design awards programs.

Designed and engineered in Australia, Fliteboard RACE is purpose-built for speed, agility and precision. Its lightweight carbon construction and race-optimized design give elite riders responsive control in competitive conditions.

Developed in collaboration with Mercury Racing, a globally recognized name in high-performance marine propulsion, the custom RACE impeller brings world-class marine performance expertise to Fliteboard RACE. By delivering higher RPMs and precise control, it helps the eFoil reach a top speed of 34 mph (55 km/h; 30 knots).

Presented by Good Design Australia, the awards recognize excellence in design, innovation and impact. The recognition highlights the collaboration between Fliteboard and Mercury Racing in advancing high-performance electric foiling.

The jury noted:“The Jury recognizes Fliteboard RACE x Mercury Racing as a well-considered advancement in high-performance eFoiling, demonstrating thoughtful integration of components to maximize water resistance and hydrodynamic efficiency. The design represents a significant engineering achievement focused on speed, precision and control for competitive riders.”

The jury also recognized Fliteboard's continued leadership in the eFoil category and its commitment to advancing performance and design.

“Since introducing our first race in 2020, we brought the eFoil category to the masses and have continued to push what's possible for riders and the sport,” said Dion Dougherty, Global Managing Director of Flite. "Working with Mercury Racing gave us access to world-leading engineers, and together we produced an incredible impeller that delivers real performance on the water. RACE x Mercury Racing builds on that pioneering spirit, and this award recognizes our commitment to advancing the sport through exceptional product design.”

Explore the Australian Good Design Award winner overview:

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