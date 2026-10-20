Summary Of Coop Pank's Webinar Introducing The Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 2026

On Tuesday, 20 October 2026 at 9:30 am (EEST), Coop Pank AS held a webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board, Arko Kurtmann, and the Chief Financial Officer, Paavo Truu, introduced the bank's unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The webinar was held in Estonian.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. The webinar recording is available here: .

Coop Pank's unaudited financial report for Q3 2026 and the presentation are available here: .

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 240,600 everyday banking clients. Coop Pank leverages the synergy between retail and banking to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising over 330 stores.

Additional information:

Ave Tammeniit

Communication Manager

Tel: +372 5887 4828

E-mail: ...