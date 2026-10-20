SCIENTIFIC GLOBAL NAMED SILVER MEDCOMMS AGENCY OF THE YEAR AT THE 2026 MM+M AWARDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scientific Global (SG), an independent medical communications agency, was awarded Silver for Medical Communications, Education or Affairs Agency of the Year at the 2026 MM+M Awards, held on October 1 in New York City.

The recognition places Scientific Global among the industry's leading medical communications agencies and marks an important milestone for the independent agency as it continues to grow its work and partnerships across the life sciences industry.

“To be recognized by MM+M as one of the top MedComms agencies in the industry is a tremendous honor,” said Jennifer Rudolph, co-founder of Scientific Global.“We've built SG around a very clear point of view about what MedComms can and should do for a brand, so it's especially meaningful to see that approach recognized.”

That point of view starts with a simple belief: MedComms shouldn't sit around the edges of a brand-it should help drive it forward.

Scientific Global believes that when healthcare professionals truly understand the science, the data, and what they mean for their patients, it creates a stronger foundation for everything a brand does next. Rather than approaching medical communications as a collection of individual tactics, SG works with clients to shape the scientific story early and connect it across the brand experience.

The agency calls its approach The MedEdge: knowing how to balance science with creativity, data with human emotion, and technology with lived experience to build stronger brands and better connect them with the people they serve. AI is increasingly part of that mix, helping SG uncover insights, accelerate thinking, and create smarter, more efficient ways of working-while keeping scientific rigor and human judgment at the center.

“When you get that combination right, MedComms does much more than communicate,” Rudolph said.“It creates understanding, influences behavior, strengthens brands, and ultimately moves patient care forward.”

For SG, the Silver award is also recognition of the team and client partnerships that bring that approach to life every day.

“This recognition belongs to our entire team and to the clients who trust us with their science and their brands,” Rudolph added.“The best work comes from true partnership-challenging each other, bringing different perspectives to the table, and staying focused on making the science meaningful to the people who need it. And we're incredibly proud to have that work recognized by MM+M.”

The MM+M Awards recognize excellence in healthcare marketing and communications across agencies, brands, and organizations throughout the industry. The 2026 awards coincide with MM+M's 60th anniversary as a leading voice in medical marketing.

About Scientific Global

Scientific Global (SG) is an independent medical communications agency that helps life science companies turn complex scientific information into clear, compelling communications that drive understanding and meaningful engagement. By helping establish the scientific story early, the agency creates a strong foundation for downstream communications across scientific strategy, medical education, thought leader engagement, congress strategy, omnichannel communications, and creative scientific storytelling.

SG partners with the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, across therapeutic areas and stages of the product lifecycle, to help healthcare professionals better understand the science, the evidence, and their implications for clinical practice.

For more information, visit .

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SCIENTIFIC GLOBAL NAMED SILVER MEDCOMMS AGENCY OF THE YEAR AT THE 2026 MM+M AWARDS News Provided By Scientific Global October 20, 2026, 13:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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